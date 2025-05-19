Google Translate Now Available as Default Translation App on iPhone and iPad

iPhone and iPad users can now set Google Translate as their default translation app on iOS, replacing Apple's built-in Translate app as the go-to option.

To change your default app, you'll need to install the latest version of the Google Translate app, which was released today. From there, you can open up the Settings app, select the Apps section, tap on Default Apps, tap Translation, and choose Google Translate instead of Apple Translate.

The default translation app can be changed as long as you're running iOS 18.4 or iPadOS 18.4 or later.

iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 added the ability for users to set a different translation app as their default, and Google seems to be the first company to add support for the function. Users worldwide can select Google Translate as an alternative, and there are also options for changing the default Email, Messaging, Calling, Browser, and Password apps. In the EU, users can also select a different default navigation app, such as Google Maps.

Top Rated Comments

Eithanius Avatar
Eithanius
26 minutes ago at 05:20 pm
Is it even safe to install Google apps on my iPhone…?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xander49x Avatar
xander49x
23 minutes ago at 05:23 pm
Thanks but no thanks will never use google products, they can't be trusted with my information, for anyone that use google on their apple products, don't complain you made that choice.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lioness~ Avatar
Lioness~
5 minutes ago at 05:41 pm
I have the google translate on my homescreen's on idevices and in menybars on Mac's.
Always my to go for translating - it happens frequently.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments