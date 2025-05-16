Best Apple Deals of the Week: Sitewide Sales Hit Anker, Verizon, Samsung, and More, Plus BOGO Apple Watch Band Sale at Woot

This week's best deals include a big sitewide sale at Anker that's exclusive to MacRumors readers, a BOGO Apple Watch band sale at Woot, and a couple of solid discounts on iPhone charging stations and Jackery portable batteries at Amazon. We're also tracking sales at Verizon, T-Mobile, Samsung, and Logitech below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Charging Accessories at Amazon

This week, we're tracking a handful of solid discounts on a collection of iPhone charging stations and portable power stations. Regarding the former accessories, you'll find up to $50 off charging stations from Twelve South and Belkin, with the Belkin devices requiring you to clip an on-page coupon.

For the Jackery accessories, there are big discounts on a trio of the company's portable power stations. We've listed all of these deals below.



Anker

Anker is still offering our readers an exclusive 20 percent off this month, and the code works on nearly every accessory sitewide. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.



Apple Watch Bands at Woot

Woot's BOGO sale on Apple Watch Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands is still happening this week, but it is poised to finally end later tonight. If enough stock still remains, Woot could extend the sale again, but now is your best chance to buy one Solo/Braided Loop at a huge discount and get up to two bands for free.

For more information on how this sale works, be sure to visit our original post.



Verizon

Verizon's summer kickoff is back with the carrier's "Red Hot Deal Days" event, offering great deals on iPhone Silicone Cases, iPad Smart Folio, charging accessories, smartphones, wearables, and much more.



Samsung

Samsung's discount event this week includes solid savings on a collection of monitors, like the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 Smart Monitor for $979.99 ($620 off). You'll also find a few sales on portable SSD devices, TVs, home appliances, and more.



Logitech

Logitech is kicking off the summer season with a sale that provides $30 off orders worth $150 or more, $70 off orders worth $250 or more, and $150 off orders worth $450 or more.



T-Mobile

T-Mobile is enticing new customers to switch to the carrier with an offer that includes a new iPhone 16 Pro at no cost, plus up to $800 per line to help pay off your current phones from your existing carrier. With this deal, you don't need to trade-in your current device, and the offer is available to up to four people on the Experience Beyond plan.

