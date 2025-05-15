Verizon and Samsung Kick Off New Sitewide Sales With Savings on iPhone/iPad Cases, Monitors, and More

Today we're tracking a pair of big sales from Verizon and Samsung, which are offering great deals on products including Apple's MagSafe iPhone cases, iPad Smart Folio, computer monitors, storage accessories, and much more.



Verizon

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Verizon today kicked off its annual "Red Hot Deal Days" event, offering deals on everything from smartphones to wearables, headphones, soundbars, and first-party Apple accessories. This includes up to $18 off Silicone Cases with MagSafe for iPhone and up to $20 off Smart Folio for various iPad models.

Verizon is also offering the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, and iPad all for no cost, with multiple stipulations. You'll need to buy or upgrade to the new iPhone on the Unlimited Ultimate Plan and trade in an existing device from Apple, Google, Motorola, or Samsung. You'll receive promo credits for these devices over the course of 36 months.



Samsung

Over at Samsung, the retailer is hosting a couple of new special discounts on monitors and various storage devices. For the ViewFinity monitors, if you log in with Samsung's Education Offer Program membership, you can save an extra 10 percent as a teacher.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.