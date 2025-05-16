Apple Pay, Apple Card, Wallet and Apple Cash Currently Experiencing Service Issues

If you're having problems using your Apple Card, Apple Cash, Apple Pay, or the Wallet app, you're not alone. According to Apple's System Status page, there is an ongoing issue affecting these services.



Apple says that some users may be experiencing issues with ‌Apple Card‌, Apple Cash, ‌Apple Pay‌, or Wallet, and there are multiple complaints on social media sites about ‌Apple Pay‌ and other features not working.

The outage has been ongoing since 11:44 a.m. Eastern Time. We'll update this article when the services are back online.