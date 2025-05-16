Apple Says Fortnite for iOS Isn't Blocked Worldwide, Just the U.S.

by

Apple today clarified that it has not blocked Epic Games from updating the iOS Fortnite app in the European Union, but it is not planning to allow ‌Epic Games‌ to offer Fortnite in the United States App Store at the current time.

fortnite apple featured
In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple said that ‌Epic Games‌ tied its U.S. ‌App Store‌ submission to the update that was also being submitted to the ‌Epic Games‌ Store for iOS in the European Union. Apple told ‌Epic Games‌ to resubmit the update without the U.S. component.

We asked that Epic Sweden resubmit the app update without including the US storefront of the App Store so as not to impact Fortnite in other geographies. We did not take any action to remove the live version of Fortnite from alternative distribution marketplaces in the EC.

This morning, ‌Epic Games‌ claimed that Apple blocked its Fortnite submission worldwide. "Apple blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US ‌App Store‌ or to the ‌Epic Games‌ Store for iOS in the European Union," Epic Games said. The company went on to claim that Fortnite on iOS will be "offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it."

Given Apple's clarification, it sounds like ‌Epic Games‌ has decided to take Fortnite offline in the European Union rather than submitting an update that does not include Fortnite for the U.S. ‌App Store‌. By tying the updates together and suggesting Apple is denying Fortnite's distribution worldwide, ‌Epic Games‌ could rally lawmakers and customers to push back at Apple's attempt to "block" Fortnite in the U.S.

Fortnite gets weekly updates, and the updates need to go out for all platforms at the same time. Apple didn't remove Fortnite from the iOS ‌Epic Games‌ Store in the European Union, but by denying the Fortnite submission, the EU version of the game won't get the update on time. ‌Epic Games‌ could remove the U.S. ‌App Store‌ version of Fortnite from its app submission in order to update the EU version and keep it functional, but it's not yet clear if Epic plans to do so.

Fortnite has been banned from the U.S. ‌App Store‌ since 2020, and ‌Epic Games‌ does not have a valid U.S. developer account. Last year, to distribute Fortnite in the European Union using an alternative app marketplace, ‌Epic Games‌ created a subsidiary, ‌Epic Games‌ Sweden. Because ‌Epic Games‌ has no U.S. developer account, the company used ‌Epic Games‌ Sweden to submit Fortnite to the U.S. ‌App Store‌.

In the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit, Apple was at no point forced to allow Fortnite back in the ‌App Store‌, and it was made clear that Apple does not have an obligation to distribute Fortnite.

‌Epic Games‌ CEO Tim Sweeney said ahead of Apple's decision that he would be "very surprised" if Apple "decided to brave the geopolitical storm of blocking a major app from iOS," but the reality is that Fortnite hasn't been available through the iPhone and iPad ‌App Store‌ for the last five years.

Apple was recently ordered to change its ‌App Store‌ rules to allow developers to direct customers to purchase options outside of the ‌App Store‌ in the U.S., which is why ‌Epic Games‌ thought it would be able to bring Fortnite back to the U.S. ‌App Store‌, but Apple is upholding the ban. There is nothing in the order that changes the situation with Fortnite.

Tags: App Store, Epic Games, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide, European Union, Fortnite

Popular Stories

Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's 'CarPlay Ultra' Experience Now Available

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced that its next-generation CarPlay experience, now dubbed "CarPlay Ultra" begins rolling out today, starting with Aston Martin vehicles. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. CarPlay Ultra is now available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available for existing models that feature the brand's next-generation ...
Read Full Article106 comments
Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Is Here – Does Your iPhone Support It?

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Read Full Article
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.5 With New Wallpaper, Screen Time Changes, Carrier Satellite Support for iPhone 13 and More

Monday May 12, 2025 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 come a little over a month after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 18.5 update has a...
Read Full Article55 comments
iPhone 12 Made in India

Trump Tells Tim Cook to Stop Building iPhones in India

Thursday May 15, 2025 2:21 am PDT by
President Donald Trump has asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to halt the company's manufacturing expansion in India, in a potential disruption of Apple's plan to shift iPhone production away from China. "I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday," Trump said during his state visit to Qatar, according to Bloomberg. "He is building all over India." "They [India] have offered us a deal where...
Read Full Article229 comments
CarPlay Ultra Climate Controls

Apple Says These Vehicle Brands Plan to Offer All-New CarPlay Ultra

Thursday May 15, 2025 8:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust...
Read Full Article113 comments
apple music

Apple Music Gets New Transfer Tool to Make Switching From Spotify Easier

Wednesday May 14, 2025 5:17 pm PDT by
Apple this week introduced a new feature designed to allow prospective Apple Music users to import their saved music and playlists from third-party music services to Apple Music. The feature is either in an expanded testing phase or it has started rolling out, and it is available in Australia and New Zealand according to an Apple Support document. Signs of the transfer option first surfaced...
Read Full Article73 comments
maxresdefault

Here's the First Real-World Look at Apple's CarPlay Ultra

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:52 am PDT by
The first videos of Apple's CarPlay Ultra experience are now available, providing a never-before-seen look at the long-anticipated iPhone-linked infotainment software. British automaker Aston Martin today shared the first video of Apple's CarPlay Ultra experience in-action, followed by a detailed walk-through of the CarPlay Ultra system on Top Gear's YouTube channel, which provides the...
Read Full Article78 comments