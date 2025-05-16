Apple Says Fortnite for iOS Isn't Blocked Worldwide, Just the U.S.

Apple today clarified that it has not blocked Epic Games from updating the iOS Fortnite app in the European Union, but it is not planning to allow ‌Epic Games‌ to offer Fortnite in the United States App Store at the current time.



In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple said that ‌Epic Games‌ tied its U.S. ‌App Store‌ submission to the update that was also being submitted to the ‌Epic Games‌ Store for iOS in the European Union. Apple told ‌Epic Games‌ to resubmit the update without the U.S. component.



We asked that Epic Sweden resubmit the app update without including the US storefront of the App Store so as not to impact Fortnite in other geographies. We did not take any action to remove the live version of Fortnite from alternative distribution marketplaces in the EC.

This morning, ‌Epic Games‌ claimed that Apple blocked its Fortnite submission worldwide. "Apple blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US ‌App Store‌ or to the ‌Epic Games‌ Store for iOS in the European Union," Epic Games said. The company went on to claim that Fortnite on iOS will be "offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it."

Given Apple's clarification, it sounds like ‌Epic Games‌ has decided to take Fortnite offline in the European Union rather than submitting an update that does not include Fortnite for the U.S. ‌App Store‌. By tying the updates together and suggesting Apple is denying Fortnite's distribution worldwide, ‌Epic Games‌ could rally lawmakers and customers to push back at Apple's attempt to "block" Fortnite in the U.S.

Fortnite gets weekly updates, and the updates need to go out for all platforms at the same time. Apple didn't remove Fortnite from the iOS ‌Epic Games‌ Store in the European Union, but by denying the Fortnite submission, the EU version of the game won't get the update on time. ‌Epic Games‌ could remove the U.S. ‌App Store‌ version of Fortnite from its app submission in order to update the EU version and keep it functional, but it's not yet clear if Epic plans to do so.

Fortnite has been banned from the U.S. ‌App Store‌ since 2020, and ‌Epic Games‌ does not have a valid U.S. developer account. Last year, to distribute Fortnite in the European Union using an alternative app marketplace, ‌Epic Games‌ created a subsidiary, ‌Epic Games‌ Sweden. Because ‌Epic Games‌ has no U.S. developer account, the company used ‌Epic Games‌ Sweden to submit Fortnite to the U.S. ‌App Store‌.

In the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit, Apple was at no point forced to allow Fortnite back in the ‌App Store‌, and it was made clear that Apple does not have an obligation to distribute Fortnite.

‌Epic Games‌ CEO Tim Sweeney said ahead of Apple's decision that he would be "very surprised" if Apple "decided to brave the geopolitical storm of blocking a major app from iOS," but the reality is that Fortnite hasn't been available through the iPhone and iPad ‌App Store‌ for the last five years.

Apple was recently ordered to change its ‌App Store‌ rules to allow developers to direct customers to purchase options outside of the ‌App Store‌ in the U.S., which is why ‌Epic Games‌ thought it would be able to bring Fortnite back to the U.S. ‌App Store‌, but Apple is upholding the ban. There is nothing in the order that changes the situation with Fortnite.