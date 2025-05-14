Apple Maps to Feature Custom City Experience for Formula 1 Grand Prix

Apple today announced a new custom city experience and guide for the upcoming Formula 1 TAG Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco 2025.

The new Detailed City Experience includes custom-designed 3D Monégasque landmarks of significant locations, such as Casino de Monte-Carlo, Fairmont Monte Carlo, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Yacht Club de Monaco, and the F1 Paddock Club. When dark mode is enabled at dusk, the 3D rendition of Monaco gains a unique moonlit glow effect.

There are also new details to represent road markings, land cover, trees, and public transit routes, and important navigation details like turn lanes, medians, bus and bike lanes, and pedestrian crossings. There is also a new windshield view for drivers, which displays a road-level view as the user approaches interchanges.

The F1 racetrack will be highlighted with markers for the circuit's turns, as well as 3D representations of grandstands, footbridges, the finish line, and more. The Maps app will also show advisories like road closures. Apple senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue, said:

Apple Maps is the best way to navigate and explore the world, so we're excited to bring this amazing experience to F1 fans and attendees of the Grand Prix de Monaco. Whether fans are there in person or watching from afar, the beautifully designed Detailed City Experience and Monaco Grand Prix features give them an incredible view into Monaco, just in time for the race and the upcoming premiere of F1 The Movie. They'll be able to navigate the principality during the iconic Formula 1 TAG Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco 2025 and hunt down key landmarks in Monaco and the race, to truly feel part of the action ahead of the film's launch at the end of June.

In celebration of next month's release of Apple Original Films' "F1 The Movie," starring Brad Pitt, Maps users will also be able to explore a custom Guide featuring the world's most iconic F1 racetracks, including Monaco and other tracks featured in the movie.

The new Apple Maps experience rolls out later today. The Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco takes place from May 23 to May 25. Apple's original "F1 The Movie" debuts on June 25.