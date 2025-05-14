Apple Maps to Feature Custom City Experience for Formula 1 Grand Prix

by

Apple today announced a new custom city experience and guide for the upcoming Formula 1 TAG Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco 2025.

Apple Maps F1 Monaco Grand Prix hero

The new Detailed City Experience includes custom-designed 3D Monégasque landmarks of significant locations, such as Casino de Monte-Carlo, Fairmont Monte Carlo, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Yacht Club de Monaco, and the F1 Paddock Club. When dark mode is enabled at dusk, the 3D rendition of Monaco gains a unique moonlit glow effect.

There are also new details to represent road markings, land cover, trees, and public transit routes, and important navigation details like turn lanes, medians, bus and bike lanes, and pedestrian crossings. There is also a new windshield view for drivers, which displays a road-level view as the user approaches interchanges.

The F1 racetrack will be highlighted with markers for the circuit's turns, as well as 3D representations of grandstands, footbridges, the finish line, and more. The Maps app will also show advisories like road closures. Apple senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue, said:

Apple Maps is the best way to navigate and explore the world, so we're excited to bring this amazing experience to F1 fans and attendees of the Grand Prix de Monaco. Whether fans are there in person or watching from afar, the beautifully designed Detailed City Experience and Monaco Grand Prix features give them an incredible view into Monaco, just in time for the race and the upcoming premiere of F1 The Movie.

They'll be able to navigate the principality during the iconic Formula 1 TAG Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco 2025 and hunt down key landmarks in Monaco and the race, to truly feel part of the action ahead of the film's launch at the end of June.

In celebration of next month's release of Apple Original Films' "F1 The Movie," starring Brad Pitt, Maps users will also be able to explore a custom Guide featuring the world's most iconic F1 racetracks, including Monaco and other tracks featured in the movie.

The new Apple Maps experience rolls out later today. The Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco takes place from May 23 to May 25. Apple's original "F1 The Movie" debuts on June 25.

Tags: Apple Maps, Apple TV Plus Guide

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.5 With New Wallpaper, Screen Time Changes, Carrier Satellite Support for iPhone 13 and More

Monday May 12, 2025 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 come a little over a month after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 18.5 update has a...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

WSJ: Apple Weighing Price Hikes for iPhone 17 Lineup Without Blaming Tariffs

Monday May 12, 2025 3:36 am PDT by
Apple is considering raising prices for its upcoming iPhone 17 models set to release this fall, according to people familiar with the matter cited by The Wall Street Journal. The company reportedly aims to pair the potential price hikes with new features and design changes to justify the increased cost to consumers, rather than attributing them to U.S. tariffs on goods from China. The...
Read Full Article106 comments
tvOS 18 Feature

Apple Releases tvOS 18.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 18.5, the latest version of the tvOS operating system. tvOS 18.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of tvOS 18.4, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. tvOS 18.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have...
Read Full Article15 comments
macOS Sequoia Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.4. Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia 15.5‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run ...
Read Full Article67 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.5 Expected This Week With These New Features

Monday May 12, 2025 7:20 am PDT by
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5 to the general public this week. While the software update is relatively minor, it still includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.5. Pride Wallpaper Apple recently announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face,...
Read Full Article30 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight Blue

Report: Apple Preparing to Launch Mind-Control Support for iPhones

Tuesday May 13, 2025 6:18 am PDT by
Apple is planning to allow users to natively control iPhones, iPads, and other devices using brain signals later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports. The initiative involves a partnership with Synchron, a neurotechnology startup that produces an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) device called the Stentrode. The Stentrode enables users with severe motor impairments, such as...
Read Full Article75 comments

Top Rated Comments

georgeperez Avatar
georgeperez
44 minutes ago at 06:01 am
Announcement post seems to be 404ing for me?

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments