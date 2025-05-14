Amazon Has Low Prices on Apple Pencil Pro ($99) and AirTag 4-Pack ($79.98)

Today we're tracking a handful of Apple accessory discounts on Amazon, including an all-time low price for the Apple Pencil Pro and a solid deal on the AirTag 4-Pack. Neither deal requires a coupon code this time around, as both have been applied automatically by Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the Apple Pencil Pro, you can get this accessory for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a match for the record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro, and it's a deal that doesn't typically stick around long on Amazon, so if you've been waiting for it to return, be sure to check it out soon.

Secondly, Amazon has the AirTag 4-Pack for $79.98, down from $99.00. This is a second-best price on the accessory, and you can find the 1-Pack on sale as well on Amazon, available for $24.95, down from $29.00.

