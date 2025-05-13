Amazon Takes Up to $167 Off M4 MacBook Air, Starting at $849

Amazon today has low prices across nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with up to $167 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models. Many of the notebooks in this sale are seeing delayed delivery estimates, with most arriving in late May or early June, but if you're interested you can lock in these deals now ahead of those delivery dates.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has up to $155 off all three of the new configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $849.00 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,049.00 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,245.26 for the 24GB/512GB model. All of these are solid second-best prices on the M4 MacBook Air, and only a few dollars higher compared to their all-time low prices..

Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,249.00 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,432.00. Across the board, these are all record low prices on the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air.

