Apple Shares Spooky 'Mac to School' Ads Highlighting AirDrop and More

Apple today shared a trio of spooky "Mac to School" ads on its YouTube channel in the UK.

The videos highlight three useful Mac features for students, including AirDrop, iPhone Mirroring, and Apple Intelligence's Writing Tools.

AirDrop lets you quickly wirelessly transfer files between Apple devices, while iPhone Mirroring lets you control your iPhone from your Mac's desktop. Writing Tools can proofread and summarize your writing, and even generate text via ChatGPT.

Apple has also revamped the College Students page on its website in multiple countries.

"No matter what you study, ace it with Mac and iPad," the updated page says. "Count on superspeed, long battery life, and devices that work together easily — from your first class to graduation and beyond."