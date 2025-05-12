Apple Card Promo Offers 6% Daily Cash Back for Nike Purchases

Apple Card users can get additional Daily Cash when making purchases from Nike for the next month, according to an email that Apple is sending out to card holders.



Through June 15, making a purchase with an ‌Apple Card‌ using Apple Pay at a Nike retail store, online, or in the Nike app will earn six percent Daily Cash, instead of the standard three percent that's normally available when shopping from Nike.

‌Apple Card‌ holders can get the six percent Daily Cash back on up to $500 in purchases, for a total of $30 back. The deal is available to ‌Apple Card‌ owners, co-owners, and participants, so multiple family members can get the bonus cash back offer.

Typically, ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases with ‌Apple Card‌ provide two percent Daily Cash, but Apple has partnered with some companies like Nike to up that to three percent. You can get three percent Daily Cash when using ‌Apple Pay‌ and ‌Apple Card‌ for purchases at Ace, Apple retail stores, Booking.com, ChargePoint, Exxon, Mobil, Uber, and Walgreens.