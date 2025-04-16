OpenAI Releases Smarter AI Models

OpenAI today announced the release of new o3 and o4-mini AI models, which the company says are its smartest models to date. o3 and o4-mini can use and combine all ChatGPT tools, including web searches, analyzing files and data with Python, reasoning about visual input, and generating images.



The models have been trained to reason about when and how to use different tools to provide detailed and thorough information, and to better understand and answer multi-faceted questions. They are able to "think" with images, blending visual and textual reasoning.

o3 excels at coding, math, science, and visual perception, and OpenAI says that it's ideal for complex queries where an answer is not immediately obvious, and it is adept at visual tasks like analyzing charts and graphics.

o4-mini is a smaller model that is optimized for quick and cost-efficient reasoning, and it is ideal for math, coding, and visual tasks. It supports higher usage limits than o3. Both of the new models are designed to be more natural and conversational, offering more useful and verifiable responses.

o3, o4-mini, and o4-mini-high are available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users as of today, replacing o1, o3-mini, and o3-mini-high. Free users are able to try o4-mini by using the "Think" option in the composer when submitting a query. Rate limits remain the same.