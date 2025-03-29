Woot Discounts Apple Pencil Pro to New Record Low $79.99 Price, USB-C Apple Pencil to $49.99

Woot today has introduced a pair of solid discounts on the Apple Pencil Pro and USB-C Apple Pencil in New (Open Box) condition, providing new all-time low discounts on each model.

You can get the Apple Pencil Pro for $79.99, down from $129.00, and the USB-C Apple Pencil for $49.99, down from $79.00. Both of these beat Amazon's current discount prices by about $20, and they represent new record low prices on each model.

Both accessories come in New (Open Box) condition, meaning they are expected to be in excellent condition, but are not guaranteed to come in the traditional retail packaging from Apple. They also include at least 120 days remaining of the original Apple warranty.

You can find out which iPad is compatible with each Apple Pencil by visiting Apple's website. The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro, 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, 11-inch M2/M3 iPad Air, 13-inch M2/M3 iPad Air, and iPad mini 7.

