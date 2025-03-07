M3 Ultra Chip's Massive 80-Core Graphics Performance Revealed in Benchmark Result

by

Apple's new M3 Ultra chip can be configured with a massive 80-core GPU, and an early benchmark result offers a look at its graphics performance.

M3 Ultra Chip
In one Geekbench 6 result for the new Mac Studio, the M3 Ultra with an 80-core GPU achieved a Metal score of 259,668, up from 222,582 for the M2 Ultra chip with a 76-core GPU in the previous-generation Mac Studio. If that single result is accurate, then the M3 Ultra offers up to 16% faster graphics performance than the M2 Ultra.

This means the M3 Ultra offers the best graphics performance of any Apple chip ever.

In the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the highest-end M4 Max chip with a 40-core GPU has an average Metal score of 187,460, so the M3 Ultra appears to offer up to 38% faster graphics performance than the M4 Max based on the one result.

A few other Geekbench 6 results for the M3 Ultra chip with an 80-core GPU show Metal scores in the 195,000 range. We believe those results are inaccurate, as it would not make any sense for the score to be that low.

As for CPU performance, we previously reported that the M3 Ultra is up to 10% faster than the previous-fastest M4 Max chip.

The new Mac Studio is available to pre-order now on Apple's online store, and it will launch in stores on Wednesday, March 12. In the U.S., pricing starts at $1,999 for M4 Max configurations, and at $3,999 for M3 Ultra configurations.

Top Rated Comments

phuklok1 Avatar
phuklok1
1 hour ago at 08:28 am
note they don't compare to AMD or NVIDIA GPU performance. It really, really sucks the M-series of Macs can no longer use external GPUs. This really screwed up our workflows. Would be great if Apple still produced or supported a new x86 (AMD/Intel) option if they were intent of gimping M chip based macs this way.

It is requiring our organization to move off of Apple products for workstations and I am really going to miss the integration and UI of Mac OS when working on these. (And on downtime, I personally miss being able to use parallels for some gaming sessions on high end GPUs.)
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Frankied22 Avatar
Frankied22
58 minutes ago at 08:33 am
I mean at that price point I would hope it's the best GPU they have ever had. However, I am sure it still can't compete to a dedicated GPU from AMD or NVIDIA, which is unfortunate.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
switz Avatar
switz
34 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Since the M4 was intentionally designed without the webbing to make an Ultra chip, that means they were working on perhaps a new major single chip idea that failed and the emergency response was to quickly clone a M3 Ultra out of the M3 parts bins. Maybe the memory capacity increase option was always in the M3 chip? Was upping the USB-C to V5 in the chip design?

Otherwise, we have to go with the assumption Apple created the M3 Ultra chip for their own server farm(s) probably without the fancy Mac Studio enclosure.

The more I read, the less I am inclined to acquire this generation of Ultra Mac Studio even though I can afford it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SpotOnT Avatar
SpotOnT
55 minutes ago at 08:35 am
I wish Apple would allow for external GPUs for those who need it.

I can’t think of any real reason for Apple not to offer it, other than they’re just lazy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
1 hour ago at 08:28 am

So it's potentially quite a significant upgrade over the M4 Max, which might make the value proposition clearer for some (given the value proposition of the Ultra based on CPU performance is quite unclear), but we don't have enough results to know for sure yet?
Looking like a maxed-out M3 Ultra has a ~10% faster CPU and a ~40% faster GPU compared to a maxed-out M4 Max.

So yeah, graphics performance is definitely the key advantage.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MysteriousStain Avatar
MysteriousStain
1 hour ago at 08:29 am
This is a little humbling as I’m on the verge of ordering an M4 mini but seeing as I’m coming off a 2012 MBP then my gains should be even greater! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments