Get $70 Off Apple's 10th Gen iPad, Available From $279
Both Amazon and Best Buy have nearly every model of the 10th generation iPad for $70 off this week. Prices start at $279.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad [Amazon/Best Buy], which is a match of the best price we've tracked so far in 2025 and an overall second-best price on the tablet.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon and Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You'll also find the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale for $429.00 [Amazon/Best Buy], down from $499.00. Both Wi-Fi models are available at these $70 discounts in all four colors: Yellow, Silver, Pink, and Blue. Both the Amazon and Best Buy discounts have been automatically applied and do not require any coupons or exclusive memberships.
Stock isn't as abundant for cellular models at either Amazon or Best Buy, but you can still find a few on sale. The 64GB cellular is down to $429.00 [Amazon/Best Buy] and the 256GB cellular tablet is available for $599.00 [only at Amazon].
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
