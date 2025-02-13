Samsung Kicks Off Presidents' Day Sale With Major Discounts on TVs, Monitors, and More
Samsung this week introduced a new sitewide sale with big discounts on TVs, monitors, storage accessories, and home appliances. You can also still save up to $1,200 when buying the new Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone lineup, which includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.
In terms of TVs, the highlight of this sale is up to $700 off The Frame TVs, with the popular 65-inch model available for $1,299.99, down from $1,999.99. Another steep TV discount is on Samsung's 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV for $2,149.99, down from $3,999.99.
This sale also has a huge selection of home appliances at a discount, including refrigerators, laundry appliances, kitchen ranges, robot vacuums, and more. You can find some of these products in the lists below, but be sure to check out Samsung's website for the full array of discounts on offer.
- The Frame - Save up to $700
- 85-inch Crystal UHD TV - $799.99, down from $1,099.99
- 65-inch QLED 4K TV - $899.99, down from $1,599.99
- 65-inch OLED S90C TV - $1,499.99, down from $2,599.99
- 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $1,799.99, down from $2,699.99
- 85-inch QLED 4K TV - $1,279.99, down from $2,799.99
- 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $2,149.99, down from $3,999.99
- 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe SSD 2TB - $129.99, down from $239.99
- 2TB Portable SSD - $149.99, down from $284.99
- 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 Curved Gaming Monitor - $789.99, down from $1,199.99
- 32-inch Odyssey Quantum Gaming Monitor - $699.99, down from $1,099.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,099.99, down from $1,699.99
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,799.99, down from $2,699.99
- Large Capacity Side-by-Side Fridge - $1,099.00, down from $1,666.00
- 4-Door French Door Fridge - $1,899.00, down from $2,899.00
- Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Fridge - $2,399.00, down from $3,499.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $2,599.00, down from $4,099.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $3,199.00, down from $4,999.00
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
