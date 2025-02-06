Apple's Base 128GB iPhone Storage Tier Needs to Go

by

Remember when 16GB felt like an ocean of storage on the original iPhone? Those were simpler times. Apple initially offered the OG device in storage capacities of 4GB and 8GB, but just months after launching, Apple nixed the 4GB model, eventually replacing it with a 16GB option. Fast forward to 2025, and Apple offers 128GB as the base storage tier for most iPhone 16 models. That might sound like a lot by comparison, but it's becoming genuinely problematic for users caught in an increasingly aggressive AI storage squeeze.

iPhone 16 128GB Feature
Indeed, with the recent release of iOS 18.3, this AI storage creep was brought into sharp focus. Apple Intelligence, the company's enabled-by-default suite of AI features, now requires a whopping 7GB of storage space – and that's just the beginning. With iOS 18.4 on the horizon promising enhanced Siri capabilities – and iOS 19 likely to deliver more on-device AI models – these storage requirements are only going to grow.

For perspective, iOS 18.3 takes nearly 6% of a 128GB iPhone's total storage capacity and dedicates it to AI features that the user may not even use. And that's before they've even taken their first photo or downloaded their first app. Speaking of photos, a standard iPhone 16 can capture 48MP images and shoot 4K Dolby Vision video at 60fps, which can quickly devour storage, as many users will attest. If it's an iPhone 16 Pro Max, the advanced camera capabilities are even more demanding of solid-state space.

In fairness, Apple has acknowledged the need for more storage in its top-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max, which starts at 256GB. Apple first nixed the 128GB storage tier for its largest device when the iPhone 15 Pro Max was released in 2023. This suggests the company understands that storage demands are increasing, making its decision to stick this long with 128GB for other models all the more perplexing. Or perhaps not, given that it still gleefully sells the iPhone SE in a 64GB configuration!

Meanwhile, Apple's continued offering of just 5GB of free iCloud storage simply adds insult to injury. Believe it or not, that figure hasn't changed since iCloud's introduction in 2011. Most would agree it's a measly amount that forces many users to either pay for additional cloud storage or constantly manage their local storage.

The technology industry has evolved significantly since 128GB became a standard storage tier. Component prices have decreased, while storage demands have skyrocketed, and AI features are only going to get more prevalent. Just as Apple made 16GB the new baseline for MacBook memory late last year (a move also likely made due to Apple Intelligence's RAM requirements), it's time for the company to make a similar leap with iPhone storage. Such a move would be far from unprecedented – remember the 4GB iPhone?

In the year 2025, 128GB is the new 4GB. Users deserve better than paying $100-500 extra just to avoid the storage anxiety that comes with downloading a bigger (but not necessarily better) software update. These days, 128GB isn't just tight — it's becoming untenable. So please Apple, make 256GB the new minimum, starting with the iPhone 17 lineup. Better yet, bring it to the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

Popular Stories

App Store vs EU Feature 2

Apple Says It Doesn't Approve of EU Porn App

Monday February 3, 2025 1:15 pm PST by
Apple does not approve of the "Hot Tub" pornography app that was released for the iPhone in the EU using alternative app distribution, Apple said in a statement to MacRumors. Further, Apple is concerned about the potential user safety risks with a pornography app, and says that it undermines consumer trust in the Apple ecosystem. We are deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore...
Read Full Article491 comments
General Apple Invites Feature

Apple Launches New 'Invites' App

Tuesday February 4, 2025 8:00 am PST by
Apple today announced the launch of a new app called "Invites," which is designed to allow users to plan events like birthday parties, graduations, vacations, baby showers, and more. "With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together," said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple's senior director of...
Read Full Article272 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.4 Will Include These New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday February 5, 2025 7:15 am PST by
iOS 18.3 was released last month, so the first iOS 18.4 beta should be coming soon. iOS 18.4 is expected to be a more substantial update for the iPhone, with several new features and changes related to Apple Intelligence and beyond. Apple's website suggests that iOS 18.4 will be released in April, following beta testing. Below, we outline what to expect from the update so far. Apple...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

An Apple TV Refresh is Coming in 2025 - Here's What You Should Know

Wednesday February 5, 2025 10:17 am PST by
Apple hasn't refreshed the Apple TV since 2022, but rumors suggest that we're finally going to get an update in 2025. We don't have a full picture of what to expect yet, but we have some hints on what's coming. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Updated A-Series Chip The current Apple TV 4K uses the A15 Bionic chip that was in the iPhone 13 lineup, and it's time for...
Read Full Article139 comments
applecare apple care banner

Apple Raises Monthly AppleCare+ Subscription Price for All iPhones

Tuesday February 4, 2025 9:35 am PST by
Apple this week increased the prices for its monthly AppleCare+ subscription prices for the iPhone, raising the cost by 50 cents for all models in the United States. Standard AppleCare+ for the iPhone 16 models is now priced at $10.49 per month, for example, up from the prior $9.99 per month price. The 50 cent price increase applies to all available AppleCare+ plans for Apple's current...
Read Full Article136 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

'Apple Invites' Leaked on iCloud Website

Tuesday February 4, 2025 7:11 am PST by
Update: The new Apple Invites app has officially been announced. The main iCloud.com page has seemingly confirmed Apple's rumored invites tool, which has yet to be officially announced by the company. The page says "Apple Invites" will be an iCloud+ feature:Upgrade to iCloud+ to get more storage, plan events with Apple Invites, and have peace of mind with privacy features like iCloud...
Read Full Article28 comments
apple power beats pro 2

Apple Expected to Announce Powerbeats Pro 2 on February 11 With These New Features

Sunday February 2, 2025 6:15 am PST by
Apple previously teased that Powerbeats Pro 2 would be released in 2025, and now an announcement date has leaked. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said Apple plans to unveil the wireless earbuds on Tuesday, February 11. Powerbeats Pro 2 will be priced at $250 in the U.S., he said. Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks...
Read Full Article44 comments
hot tub app eu

EU's AltStore Gets First Native iOS Pornography App

Monday February 3, 2025 11:13 am PST by
In the European Union, the Digital Markets Act allows developers to distribute iOS apps through alternate app stores. While Apple checks those apps for malware and other malicious content, there are few restrictions on subject matter, unlike Apple's own App Store. As a result, EU users can now download the first dedicated native pornography app created for the iPhone. Called Hot Tub, the app ...
Read Full Article206 comments

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
47 minutes ago at 06:29 am
And Apple's 5GB iCloud storage needs to go. Should be 10GB by now.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
45 minutes ago at 06:31 am

I disagree. A lot of people can easily get by with 128GB.
Thanks Tim!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
48 minutes ago at 06:27 am

The technology industry has evolved significantly since 128GB became a standard storage tier. Component prices have decreased, while storage demands have skyrocketed, and AI features are only going to get more prevalent.

In the year 2025, 128GB is the new 4GB. Users deserve better than paying $100-500 extra just to avoid the storage anxiety that comes with downloading a bigger (but not necessarily better) software update.
100% agree!!

Bravo MR --- We need more people shouting this from the rooftops
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rainbow Apple Avatar
Rainbow Apple
47 minutes ago at 06:29 am
Or better yet: MicroSD cards.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
45 minutes ago at 06:30 am

And Apple's 5GB iCloud storage needs to go. Should be 10GB by now.
That's arguably more criminal than 128 GB base storage.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
44 minutes ago at 06:32 am

All of the tiers should go up a decent bit.
Unfortunately, Tim Cook will read this and think "All of the tiers should go up a decent bit in price"
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments