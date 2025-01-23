Apple, Google Face UK Antitrust Probe Into Mobile Ecosystem Power

by

UK regulators on Thursday launched an investigation into Apple and Google's smartphone ecosystems to assess whether they have "strategic market status" (SMS), a designation that if imposed would subject the companies to specific conduct requirements set by the Competition and Markets authority (CMA) to improve competition.

app store blue banner uk fixed
The investigation will look at the companies' operating systems, app stores and browsers that operate on mobile devices, and the impact they have on users and on businesses developing content and services such as apps for iOS and Android devices. According to the CMA's press release, the issues that will form part of the CMA's investigations include:

  • The extent of competition between and within Apple's and Google's mobile ecosystems. The CMA will assess how competition is working across Apple's and Google's mobile ecosystems and what barriers may be preventing other competitors from offering rival products and services on Apple's and Google's platforms.
  • Possible leveraging of Apple's and Google's market power into other activities. This will include investigating whether Apple or Google are using their position in operating systems, app distribution or browsers to favour their own apps and services, which often come pre-installed and prominently placed on iOS and Android devices.
  • Potential exploitative conduct. This will include investigating whether Apple or Google are requiring app developers to sign up to unfair terms and conditions as a condition of distributing their apps on Apple's and Google's app stores; and whether users may be presented with 'choice architecture' which makes it difficult to make active choices about which apps they are using on mobile devices.

If deemed to have SMS designation, the potential conduct requirements the companies would have to comply with could include, for example, requiring Apple or Google to open up access to key functionality needed by other apps to operate on mobile devices, or making it possible for users to download apps and pay for in-app content more easily outside of Apple's and Google's own app stores.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said:

"The operating systems, apps and browsers installed on our phones and tablet devices act as our gateway into the digital world – whether that is communicating with our friends and loved ones, buying from businesses or accessing creative content.

"More competitive mobile ecosystems could foster new innovations and new opportunities across a range of services that millions of people use, be they app stores, browsers or operating systems. Better competition could also boost growth here in the UK, with businesses able to offer new and innovative types of products and services on Apple's and Google's platforms."

This is the second announced SMS investigation in as many weeks, the first of which is looking into Google Search's approximately 90% market share. The CMA said at the time that a second one would be coming this month, and now we have it. The CMA can impose significant fines for non-compliance, including up to 1% of a firm's annual worldwide turnover, with additional penalties for continued noncompliance. Individuals in senior management positions may also face fines or disqualification from serving as directors.

The probe will take no more than nine months, and the statutory deadline for both investigations is October 22, 2025. The investigations are separate to the CMA's ongoing market investigation into mobile browser and cloud gaming restrictions put in place by both Apple and Google.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Apple Antitrust, United Kingdom

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

'iPhone 17 Air' With Rear Camera Bar Allegedly Shown in Leaked Photo

Tuesday January 21, 2025 12:46 pm PST by
A leaker known as "Majin Bu" today shared an alleged image of a component for the rumored, ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air" model. The blurry, pixelated image shows a pair of rear iPhone shells with a pill-shaped, raised camera bar along the top. On the left side of the bar, there is a circular cutout that appears to be for a single rear camera. On the right side of the bar, there appears to be an ...
Read Full Article143 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Leak Reveals All-New Design

Friday January 17, 2025 2:42 pm PST by
iOS 19 is still around six months away from being announced, but a new leak has allegedly revealed a completely redesigned Camera app. Based on footage it obtained, YouTube channel Front Page Tech shared a video showing what the new Camera app will apparently look like, with the key change being translucent menus for camera controls. Overall, the design of these menus looks similar to...
Read Full Article
iOS 18

Here Are Apple's Full Release Notes for iOS 18.3

Tuesday January 21, 2025 4:31 pm PST by
Apple provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of iOS 18.3 today, and with it comes release notes confirming what's new. While we knew about several of the features that are in the update, there are some lesser known tweaks and bug fixes. The update adds new Visual Intelligence features for iPhone 16 models, it tweaks Notification summaries on all...
Read Full Article49 comments
iPhone SE Dynamic Island Majin Bu

iPhone SE 4 Leak Shows Dynamic Island, Casts Doubt on Rumored 'iPhone 16E' Name

Monday January 20, 2025 9:01 am PST by
A new iPhone SE is widely rumored to launch this year, and the device has potentially been confirmed today by known leaker Evan Blass. In a private social media post, Blass shared an image of what appears to be source code mentioning an iPhone SE (4th Gen), which casts doubt on the alternative "iPhone 16E" name rumored for the device. However, the name in the source code could be a...
Read Full Article178 comments
2024 App Store Awards

Apple Explains Why It Removed TikTok From the App Store in the U.S.

Sunday January 19, 2025 6:58 am PST by
Apple on late Saturday removed TikTok from the App Store in the U.S., and it has now explained why it was required to take this action. Last year, the U.S. passed a law that required Chinese company ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok due to potential national security risks, or else the platform would be banned. That law went into effect today, and companies like Apple and Google...
Read Full Article257 comments
airtag 4 pack blue

AirTag 2 Launching This Year With These 3 New Features

Sunday January 19, 2025 8:11 am PST by
After a four-year wait, a new AirTag is finally expected to launch in 2025. Below, we recap rumored upgrades for the accessory. A few months ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was aiming to release the AirTag 2 around the middle of 2025. While he did not offer a more specific timeframe, that means the AirTag 2 could be announced by the end of June. The original AirTag was announced...
Read Full Article
truecaller

Truecaller iOS Update Rolls Out Real-Time Caller ID Support

Wednesday January 22, 2025 2:07 am PST by
Popular caller ID app Truecaller is rolling out an update that brings real-time caller ID support to its iOS subscribers. Apple introduced Live Caller ID Lookup in iOS 18, allowing third-party caller ID apps to securely retrieve information about a caller from their servers, hence today's Truecaller update. iPhone users can enable the Live Caller ID Lookup feature by going to Settings ➝ ...
Read Full Article61 comments
ipad pro 2024

New iPad Pro Reportedly Launching This Year

Tuesday January 21, 2025 6:40 am PST by
Apple plans to release at least one new iPad Pro model this year, according to a supplier-focused report today from Korean website The Elec. It is likely that the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models would be updated simultaneously. After receiving an OLED display last year, the report said the iPad Pro will receive only "minor" changes this year. Overall, the next iPad Pro is expected to...
Read Full Article135 comments
iOS 19 Roundup Feature

iOS 19 Rumored to Be Compatible With These iPhones

Saturday January 18, 2025 10:28 am PST by
iOS 19 will not drop support for any iPhone models, according to French website iPhoneSoft.fr. The report cited a source who said iOS 19 will be compatible with any iPhone that can run iOS 18, which would mean the following models: iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14 iPhon...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

mrochester Avatar
mrochester
41 minutes ago at 03:49 am
Can we please have an investigation into the lack of competition at the operating system level? Any lack of competition on the existing platforms themselves is pointless to investigate until we have established and rectified the issues at the operating system level.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
steve09090 Avatar
steve09090
27 minutes ago at 04:03 am

Can we please have an investigation into the lack of competition at the operating system level? Any lack of competition on the existing platforms themselves is pointless to investigate until we have established and rectified the issues at the operating system level.
Exactly. I’d like to see them investigate what they could do to foster innovation into new operating systems.

There is always Xiaomi. You can’t have only 2 OS's and only allow 2 OS's and complain that there is no competition.

Instead of fines, they could just regulate the market like they do with so many other areas like pharmaceutical, cigarettes, alcohol. But they'd rather have investigations and reviews, and court cases just to justify their own existence. Talk about a self serving monopoly.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments