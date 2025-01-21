iOS 18.3 Adds New Visual Intelligence Features for iPhone 16

by

With the iOS 18.3 update, Apple is adding new Visual Intelligence features for the iPhone 16 models. After installing the software, ‌iPhone 16‌ users will be able to add an event to the Calendar app when using the Camera Control ‌Visual Intelligence‌ option to view a poster or a flyer.

Visual Intelligence Feature 2
Using ‌Visual Intelligence‌ to add an event to Calendar was a promised function that Apple showed off when introducing Camera Control, and it will be usable in iOS 18.3. To add an event, view a document such as a poster with a date, and then tap on the date when the feature pops up in the ‌Visual Intelligence‌ interface.

The update also adds a feature for easily identifying plants and animals with ‌Visual Intelligence‌. The Photos app is already able to provide insight into plants, animals, and insects when opting to view additional information in the editing interface, but Camera Control will now show these details in real-time.

When viewing an animal or a plant with ‌Visual Intelligence‌, you may see a tappable bubble that lets you know what you're looking at. Tapping it provides more information.

ios 18 3 camera control animals
‌Visual Intelligence‌ is an Apple Intelligence feature that is exclusive to the ‌iPhone 16‌ models. It can be activated by long pressing on the Camera Control button.

Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, Visual Intelligence Guide

