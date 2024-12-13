M2 iPad Air Holiday Deals Include $100 Off and All-Time Low Prices at Best Buy
Earlier today we shared a collection of discounts on Apple's M4 iPad Pro at Best Buy, and now we're shifting focus to the M2 iPad Air. Best Buy has $100 off numerous models of this tablet, and you won't need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see the deals.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This sale has both 11-inch and 13-inch models at record low discounts, and there are cellular devices discounted as well. If you're purchasing for the holidays, all of the tablets are available to be delivered before Christmas day, and Best Buy has an in-store pick-up option as well.
11-inch iPad Air
13-inch iPad Air
