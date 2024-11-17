Apple Seemingly Discontinuing Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter Introduced Alongside iPhone 7

It appears that Apple is discontinuing the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter that it released alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in 2016.



The adapter was recently listed as "sold out" on Apple's online store in the U.S. and most other countries, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The adapter remains available from Apple in only a handful of countries, such as France, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, but likely only until remaining inventory is depleted. The same situation played out with the SuperDrive earlier this year, with the USB-powered CD drive selling out on Apple's online store first in the U.S. and eventually worldwide.

Apple included the adapter in the box with all iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X models at no additional cost, but all models since the iPhone XS have not come with one. Apple continued to sell the adapter on its online store, with U.S. pricing set at $9, but it appears that the accessory is on its way out after an eight-year run.

The adapter allows users to connect wired headphones with a 3.5mm plug to iPhone models without a headphone jack via the Lightning port. However, the only iPhone models with Lightning ports that Apple still sells new are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE, and all three of those devices are expected to be discontinued next year. All of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models are equipped with USB-C ports, and Apple released a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter last year that it continues to sell.

Alongside the wireless AirPods lineup, Apple continues to sell wired EarPods in USB-C, Lightning, and 3.5mm headphone plug variations.