Apple Releases $350 Gold Link Bracelet for Apple Watch
Apple today released a new Gold Link Bracelet, which is available for $349. The band was first shown off when Apple introduced new Apple Watch Series 10 models, but it was not available for purchase in September.
The gold version of the Link Bracelet is identical to the natural and slate options, but it is designed to match the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 10 that comes in the same gold color. It is made from 316L stainless steel alloy with a custom butterfly closure.
Apple sells the Gold Link Bracelet in both 42mm and 46mm sizes to fit all Apple Watch models. The 46mm version fits 44mm to 49mm Apple Watch models, while the 42mm model fits 38mm to 42mm models. Apple is also selling a kit with additional links for larger wrists.
If ordered online today, the Gold Link Bracelet will arrive between December 20 and December 30. It is not yet available for Apple Store
pickup.
