Skipping the New MacBook Pro? Here Are Two Bigger Changes Rumored

by

While the new MacBook Pro lineup features faster M4 chip options, Thunderbolt 5 support for higher-end configurations, a nano-texture display option, and more, most of the previous MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon chips still offer the latest overall design, and fast performance, which might lead you to avoid upgrading this year.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero
If you are planning to skip the new MacBook Pro, here are two bigger changes that are rumored to come to the laptop in a few years from now.

First is an OLED display. Previous rumors have claimed the MacBook Pro will switch to OLED display technology as early as 2026. In the meantime, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and display industry analyst Ross Young both recently predicted that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will continue to have mini-LED displays in 2025.

Compared to current MacBook Pro models with mini-LED screens, benefits of OLED technology would include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more. The switch to OLED displays could also contribute to future MacBook Pro models having a thinner design.

Second is the just-mentioned thinner design. Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was working to make the MacBook Pro thinner over the "next couple of years." He said that Apple is aiming to create a class of devices that "should be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry."

A more vivid OLED display and a much thinner design would be more compelling upgrades that might finally drive existing Apple silicon MacBook Pro users to upgrade.

Top Rated Comments

wdfly Avatar
wdfly
40 minutes ago at 04:06 pm
Give me more power over thinner and lighter any day.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
41 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
“Compared to current MacBook Pro models with mini-LED screens, benefits of OLED technology would include increased brightness”

There are no commercially available OLED screens of the size and quality needed that will be brighter than what Apple is using now. I could be unaware of one, but I’ve looked. Maybe for much higher costs, if there is one.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
snipr125 Avatar
snipr125
35 minutes ago at 04:11 pm

“Compared to current MacBook Pro models with mini-LED screens, benefits of OLED technology would include increased brightness”

There are no commercially available OLED screens of the size and quality needed that will be brighter than what Apple is using now. I could be unaware of one, but I’ve looked. Maybe for much higher costs, if there is one.
What about their own Tandem OLED screen in the iPad Pro M4? Surely thats what they are going to use right as its the basically the most advanced display in the world right now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
38 minutes ago at 04:07 pm
It feels like OLED will come with the redesigned MacBook Pro, and I'd guess we see that by 2025 or 2026. It's hard to believe the current design was released 3 years ago already.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mansplains Avatar
mansplains
35 minutes ago at 04:10 pm
Forget a 32" iMac, it's time for the all-new 32" MacBook Pro Max!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Trusteft Avatar
Trusteft
34 minutes ago at 04:12 pm
Why this obsession with thinner above all? With as few ports etc as possible?
I don't know, it feels like there are deeper issues here which manifest as this push for more and more thin and less and less...functional? I don't know. It feels weird.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments