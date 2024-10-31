Apple to Donate Towards Relief Efforts in Spain Following Flash Floods

In a social media post today, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company will be making a donation of an unspecified amount towards relief efforts on the ground in Valencia, Spain, following deadly flash floods in the region.



"We're thinking of all those impacted by the devastating flash floods in the region of Valencia, Spain," said Cook. "Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground."

Apple has donated to the Red Cross for relief efforts on many occasions.