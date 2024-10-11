Win an Apple Watch Series 10 and Nylon Band From Southern Straps

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Southern Straps to give MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's new Apple Watch Series 10 models and a Southern Straps band to go along with it. Southern Straps has been producing high-quality bands for the Apple Watch for close to 10 years, and the company's selection of bands offer a great alternative to Apple's bands in unique styles that Apple does not offer.



Southern Straps has a range of nylon bands that pair a comfortable fit with a classic watch band design. After the Apple Watch came out in 2015, Southern Straps was the first company to make nylon Apple Watch bands, and with many years of experience, the company has had plenty of time to perfect the band's look and construction.

Available for $29, each Southern Straps Apple Watch band is made from a single piece of nylon that is folded over, heat sealed, and stitched together for durability. The multi-step process makes sure that every band is going to hold up for multiple years of use, and there is a five-year warranty on the bands.



Southern Straps offers 11 color options, ranging from solid colors in green, black, and sand, to striped options in colorful combinations like blue and green, blue and orange, khaki and red, blue and white, black and gray, and the classic red, white, and blue.

Bands can be ordered with hardware in black, silver, or gold to match the different Apple Watch models. There are two sizes: one that is compatible with 42mm to 49mm Apple Watch models, and one that is compatible with smaller 38mm to 41mm models. The bands work with every Apple Watch model from the original Apple Watch to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Series 10.



Pegged spring bars are included with each band so that you can change the hardware if you get an Apple Watch in a new size or a new color. Southern Straps bands are perfect for daily use for everything from work to working out.



