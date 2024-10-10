Apple TV+ Coming to Amazon Prime Video as Add-On Subscription

Amazon has announced that Apple TV+ will be available as an add-on subscription through Prime Video in the United States later this month. Prime members will be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ for $9.99 per month directly within the Prime Video app.



The partnership potentially allows Apple's streaming service to reach a wider audience through Amazon's popular Prime Video platform, thereby avoiding the need to download additional apps or navigate separate billing systems. Subscribers will have access to Apple TV+'s full catalog of original content, including hit shows like "Severance," "Ted Lasso," and "The Morning Show," as well as films and live sports events.

Mike Hopkins, senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, described the move as part of Amazon's strategy to expand Prime Video's offerings and allow customers to "personalize their streaming experience within a single app." Apple's senior VP of services Eddy Cue was also quoted in Amazon's press release:



"We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world's greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible. We're thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options."

The arrangement mirrors Apple's own strategy of offering third-party video subscriptions through its Apple TV Channels feature, though Prime Video is not currently available as an Apple TV Channel.

While Apple TV+ is already accessible on various platforms, including smart TVs and streaming devices, this partnership may simplify the subscription process for Prime Video users who were previously unfamiliar with how to access Apple TV+.

The companies have not disclosed specific details about their business arrangement, but it's clearly mutually beneficial. Apple gains increased visibility and potential subscriber growth, while Amazon enhances its content offerings within the Prime Video ecosystem.