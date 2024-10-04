Apple's Only Store in Northern Ireland Relocating Later This Month

Apple's only retail store in Northern Ireland is moving, but rest assured that the new location will be in close proximity to the current one.



Apple has announced that its store at the Victoria Square shopping center in Belfast will be permanently closed starting Tuesday, October 15. The company is opening a new store in the nearby Corn Market area on Friday, October 18.

MacRumors reader Chris Ball shared a photo of Apple's new store in Belfast earlier this week, but the company's logo remained covered at the time. Ball said the store is located on High Street in the city's central shopping district.



Apple's website indicates that the new store will have an Apple Pickup station for in-store pickup of online orders, and a Genius Bar for technical support and repairs. The store will also host free Today at Apple creative sessions.