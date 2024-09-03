This Case Turns Your iPhone Into a Game Boy for Retro Gaming

Bitmo Lab today introduced the GameBaby, a case that's perfect for playing retro games on an iPhone. The GameBaby is a clever two-part accessory that adds a d-pad and buttons to the iPhone for gaming, and works as a protective case for day-to-day use.
The lower part of the case can be detached from the upper part and placed on the front of the iPhone, providing a physical interface that's ideal for retro games that have recently been made available on iOS through emulators like Delta. When you're not gaming, it pops off and can be attached to the back of the phone, for protection with added gaming functionality.
The case does not have power and does not connect to the iPhone in any way, which suggests they are capacitive and designed to activate on-screen buttons. According to Bitmo Lab, the case is compatible with Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advanced and NES button layouts, with custom emulator skins that offer "perfect compatibility" across different handheld console layouts.
The GameBaby has specifically been designed to work with the layouts made available through the Delta emulator. It will be available for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
The GameBaby can be pre-ordered for $20 for the first 1,000 units, with the pre-order price going up to $25 after that. It is expected to start shipping in October.
