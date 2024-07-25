OpenAI Debuts SearchGPT AI Search Engine

OpenAI today introduced SearchGPT, a prototype of AI search features that are designed to provide "fast and timely answers" combined with "clear and relevant sources."



SearchGPT is available to a small group of users and publishers at the current time, with OpenAI seeking feedback on the product. The prototype is temporary at the current time, but "best" of the features will be integrated into ChatGPT in the future.

OpenAI designed SearchGPT to pair conversational capabilities with real-time information with the web, which the company says can make it faster and easier to find what you're looking for. SearchGPT is able to respond to questions with up-to-date information from the web. SearchGPT is able to answer follow-up questions in a conversational manner, with shared context included with each additional query.

We’re testing SearchGPT, a temporary prototype of new AI search features that give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. We’re launching with a small group of users for feedback and plan to integrate the experience into ChatGPT. https://t.co/dRRnxXVlGh pic.twitter.com/iQpADXmllH — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 25, 2024

OpenAI says that it is committed to a "thriving ecosystem of publishers and creators" and that it wants to help users discover publisher sites. Responses that SearchGPT provides have in-line, named attribution and links so users are aware where information is coming from, plus there's a sidebar with additional source links.

Publishers are able to manage how they appear in SearchGPT, but OpenAI says that SearchGPT is "about search" and separate from training generative AI models. Sites can be surfaced in search results even if they've opted out of generative AI training.

Those interested in testing out SearchGPT can join OpenAI's waitlist.