Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale Takes Up to $700 Off M3 MacBook Pro for Members

Best Buy's "Black Friday in July" sale is in full swing today, and in addition to a few iPad Air discounts we shared earlier, there are also some steep markdowns on the M3 MacBook Pro. You will need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to get some of these deals.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Buy's deals include all-time low prices on the 14-inch and 16-inch models, and the best discounts will be found on the larger screen computers. The 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro is currently discounted by $500 for all customers on Best Buy, but if you have a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, you can add up to an extra $200 off select models.

You can also find $300 off 14-inch models on Best Buy this week, and these deals do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. We've collected all of the M3 MacBook Pro discounts in the list below, and remember that the Black Friday in July sale ends Wednesday, so be sure to place any orders before that day.



14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.