Amazon and Best Buy Take Up to $500 Off on Latest MacBook Pro Models

Amazon and Best Buy have introduced record discounts on the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models today, taking up to $500 off of standard prices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon and Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 14-inch models, the discounts begin with the entry-level M3 model with 512GB of storage, which is available for $1,399.99 with an on-page coupon at Amazon for total savings of $199 off the regular price. The 1TB model is similarly available for $199 off with an on-page coupon, bringing the price down to $1,599.99.

Moving to higher-end 14-inch models with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, you'll find $300 discounts on several configurations:



11-Core M3 Pro, 512GB - $1,699.00, down from $1,999.00 at Best Buy

- $1,699.00, down from $1,999.00 at Best Buy 12-Core M3 Pro, 1TB - $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00 at Amazon and Best Buy

- $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00 at Amazon and Best Buy 14-Core M3 Max, 1TB - $2,899.00, down from $3,199.00 at Amazon and Best Buy

For the larger 16-inch models, both Amazon and Best Buy have record-low prices with discounts ranging from $300 to $500 across the various configurations:

