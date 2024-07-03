Amazon and Best Buy Take Up to $500 Off on Latest MacBook Pro Models
Amazon and Best Buy have introduced record discounts on the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models today, taking up to $500 off of standard prices.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon and Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 14-inch models, the discounts begin with the entry-level M3 model with 512GB of storage, which is available for $1,399.99 with an on-page coupon at Amazon for total savings of $199 off the regular price. The 1TB model is similarly available for $199 off with an on-page coupon, bringing the price down to $1,599.99.
Moving to higher-end 14-inch models with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, you'll find $300 discounts on several configurations:
- 11-Core M3 Pro, 512GB - $1,699.00, down from $1,999.00 at Best Buy
- 12-Core M3 Pro, 1TB - $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00 at Amazon and Best Buy
- 14-Core M3 Max, 1TB - $2,899.00, down from $3,199.00 at Amazon and Best Buy
For the larger 16-inch models, both Amazon and Best Buy have record-low prices with discounts ranging from $300 to $500 across the various configurations:
- 12-Core M3 Pro, 512GB, 18GB Memory - $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00 at Amazon and Best Buy
- 12-Core M3 Pro, 512GB, 36GB Memory - $2,399.00, down from $2,899.00 at Amazon and Best Buy
- 14-Core M3 Max, 1TB, 36GB Memory - $2,999.00, down from $3,499.00 at Amazon and Best Buy
- 16-Core M3 Max, 1TB, 48GB Memory - $3,499.00, down from $3,999.00 at Amazon and Best Buy
