Verizon Launches Rare Discounts on Apple TV 4K ($89.99) and 2nd Gen HomePod ($174.99)

Verizon today has a few rare Apple deals, including record low prices on the 64GB Apple TV 4K and second generation HomePod. These deals are available to all shoppers and you don't need to be a Verizon customer to get the discounts.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $89.99 in this sale, down from $129.99, which is a new all-time low price. We haven't tracked any notable deals on the 2022 A15 Apple TV 4K in nearly a year, much less one as low as Verizon's sale.
Secondly, Verizon has the second generation HomePod for $174.99, down from $299.99. This is a massive $125 discount on the 2023 smart speaker, beating the traditional discounted price by nearly $100. This one is only available in Midnight.
Lastly, the carrier has a few buy one, get one half off deals going on right now on both AirPods and HomePod mini. AirPods under this deal include AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2. All colors of the HomePod mini are available for the BOGO deal, and would effectively make each speaker about $75.
