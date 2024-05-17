Best Buy Takes $50 Off New Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones
Best Buy today has a large collection of discounted Beats headphones, headlined by the new Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones on sale for $149.99, down from $199.99.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The Beats Solo 4 launched in late April and feature upgraded performance and fit, longer battery life, USB-C, 50 hours of playback, and more. All of the Beats deals at Best Buy this weekend do not require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, and are available to all shoppers.
Additionally, you can find discounts on the Beats Studio Pro ($170 off), Powerbeats Pro ($40 off), Beats Fit Pro ($40 off), Beats Studio Buds ($70 off), and the Beats Solo 3 ($85 off).
These sales include a few all-time low prices, with the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones getting a particularly steep discount. At $179.99, down from $349.99, this price is a match for the record low price we last tracked over the 2023 holiday season.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
Popular Stories
There are concerning reports on Reddit that Apple's latest iOS 17.5 update has introduced a bug that causes old photos that were deleted – in some cases years ago – to reappear in users' photo libraries. After updating their iPhone, one user said they were shocked to find old NSFW photos that they deleted in 2021 suddenly showing up in photos marked as recently uploaded to iCloud. Other...
Apple today previewed new accessibility features coming with iOS 18 later this year, and this includes some new options for CarPlay. Apple highlighted three new features coming to CarPlay: Voice Control: This feature will allow users to navigate CarPlay and control apps with just their voice. Color Filters: This feature will make the CarPlay interface visually easier to use for...
The iMessage service that Apple users to send messages to one another appears to be down for some users, and messages are failing to go out or are taking an extra long time to send. There are numerous reports about the issue on social networks and a spike of outage reports on Down Detector, but Apple's System Status page is not yet reporting an outage. Update: Apple's status page says...
Apple today released tvOS 17.5, the fifth update update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.5 comes two months after the release of tvOS 17.4. tvOS 17.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to ...
At its Spring Update event, OpenAI announced that it will be releasing a desktop app for the Mac, as seen in the screenshot below. The app will be rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers starting today, ahead of a wider launch "in the coming weeks." "With a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space), you can instantly ask ChatGPT a question," OpenAI's press release says. In addition, Voice...
Today is the official launch day of the new iPad Pro models, and these updated tablets mark the biggest feature and design refresh that we've seen for the iPad Pro in several years. We picked up one of the new 13-inch models to check out everything new. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. When it comes to design, Apple is still offering 11-inch and 13-inch size options ...