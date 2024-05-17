Best Buy Takes $50 Off New Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones

Best Buy today has a large collection of discounted Beats headphones, headlined by the new Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones on sale for $149.99, down from $199.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Beats Solo 4 launched in late April and feature upgraded performance and fit, longer battery life, USB-C, 50 hours of playback, and more. All of the Beats deals at Best Buy this weekend do not require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, and are available to all shoppers.

Additionally, you can find discounts on the Beats Studio Pro ($170 off), Powerbeats Pro ($40 off), Beats Fit Pro ($40 off), Beats Studio Buds ($70 off), and the Beats Solo 3 ($85 off).

These sales include a few all-time low prices, with the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones getting a particularly steep discount. At $179.99, down from $349.99, this price is a match for the record low price we last tracked over the 2023 holiday season.

