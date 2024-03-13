Throwboy Launches Giant Pillow Modeled After Mac Finder Icon

by

Throwboy, known for its line of pillows designed to look like classic Macs, this week launched a new jumbo version of the Apple fan favorite Icon Pillow.

Big Boy Throwboy 6
Designed to look like the Finder icon from early Macs, the jumbo Icon Pillow measures in at 37 inches by 37 inches by 15 inches, and it is the biggest pillow that Throwboy has created to date. It is made of a soft plush material with fleece eyes and smile, and it is so big that it weighs in at 16 pounds.

According to Throwboy, the jumbo Icon Pillow is the ultimate home decor for tech lovers, and it is sized for snuggling with. It is filled with a plush, poly filling that is meant to give it a bouncy fill, and it is designed to be durable.

Big Boy Throwboy 5
Throwboy makes the Icon Pillow in a range of sizes, from jumbo to the more reasonable 13 inch by 13 inch version. There's also a mini pocket Icon pillow and one that comes with a sad face.

The jumbo Icon Pillow can be purchased from Throwboy for $390. It is available in the U.S., UK, and Canada.

Top Rated Comments

McWetty Avatar
McWetty
46 minutes ago at 04:14 pm
$400 for a pillow?? Wut?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DroidBro Avatar
DroidBro
45 minutes ago at 04:15 pm
$390 for a pillow in this economy is absolutely hilarious.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
42 minutes ago at 04:18 pm

Designed to look like the Finder icon from early Macs
Um… isn't it designed to look like the current Finder icon?


Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
33 minutes ago at 04:28 pm
No way I would pay $390 for that pillow.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swiftapplefan Avatar
swiftapplefan
30 minutes ago at 04:31 pm
I thought it looked really cool and actually wanted to get one, until I saw the price…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
18 minutes ago at 04:42 pm

$400 for a pillow?? Wut?
You can probably cut it up into 20 polishing cloths.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

