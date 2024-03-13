Throwboy Launches Giant Pillow Modeled After Mac Finder Icon

Throwboy, known for its line of pillows designed to look like classic Macs, this week launched a new jumbo version of the Apple fan favorite Icon Pillow.



Designed to look like the Finder icon from early Macs, the jumbo Icon Pillow measures in at 37 inches by 37 inches by 15 inches, and it is the biggest pillow that Throwboy has created to date. It is made of a soft plush material with fleece eyes and smile, and it is so big that it weighs in at 16 pounds.

According to Throwboy, the jumbo Icon Pillow is the ultimate home decor for tech lovers, and it is sized for snuggling with. It is filled with a plush, poly filling that is meant to give it a bouncy fill, and it is designed to be durable.



Throwboy makes the Icon Pillow in a range of sizes, from jumbo to the more reasonable 13 inch by 13 inch version. There's also a mini pocket Icon pillow and one that comes with a sad face.

The jumbo Icon Pillow can be purchased from Throwboy for $390. It is available in the U.S., UK, and Canada.