Apple Relocating Siri Evaluation Team in San Diego to Austin

by

Apple is relocating a team of around 120 people focused on improving Siri in San Diego to Austin later this year, according to multiple affected employees.

hey siri banner apple
The reorganization was confirmed by Apple today in a statement shared with MacRumors.

"We're bringing our Data Operations Annotations teams in the US together at our campus in Austin, where a majority of the team is already based," an Apple spokesperson said. "Everyone currently employed will have the opportunity to continue their role with Apple in Austin. We are deeply committed to San Diego where we have grown significantly, and are continuing to hire as we expand our world-class engineering teams."

The news was first reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said employees in San Diego willing to relocate to Austin by June will be able to continue in their roles. The report said employees who do not relocate or find another role within Apple will receive severance pay. His report outlines many other specific details.

While some other large tech companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have laid off thousands of employees over the past year, Apple has so far avoided this outcome. However, it is unlikely that all affected employees in San Diego are willing to relocate over a thousand miles away to Austin, so some may be facing termination.

"Data Operations Annotations" employees are primarily tasked with evaluating Siri's responses to queries from customers who have opted in to the Siri grading program. In the U.S., this work will continue entirely in Austin going forward. Apple has similar teams in China, Ireland, Singapore, Spain, and other countries around the world.

Apple had approximately 161,000 full-time employees as of September 30, according to a company filing last year.

klasma
17 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
The team “focused on improving Siri” being called DOA might explain some things.
MiniApple
12 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
Let me Tell u(s) a story...

It seems this team is actually Apple internal, so the following does not apply, however it does for other Apple services... like when you look up an arist/song in Apple Music or similiar.

a few cents per search, if you get any work at all, because there is no guaranteed work for a region/country, no stable income, everything controlled and NDAd.

Conveniently all "neatly" outsourced to a certain telecom company (hint at the beginning) who's international offices just happen to reside in tax havens and so on and so fort.

lots of awesome tech is built onto thankless and lemon pressing human labor.
At least it's not like a human filter for all the terrible things on social media plattforms.
topdrawer
29 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
condolences to the demoted employees moving to austin.
