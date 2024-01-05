Apple's Bay Street Store Reopening Next Week After Four-Month Closure

Apple will be reopening its Bay Street retail store in Emeryville, California on Monday, January 8 at 10 a.m. local time, according to the company's website.



The store had been closed for renovations since early September, according to Tabletops, a weekly newsletter about Apple retail published by Michael Steeber. However, it is currently unclear if the store will have any public-facing changes when it reopens, or if the renovations are limited to the backroom area for staff members.

The store originally opened in 2002, becoming Apple's 50th retail location in the U.S., and moved to its current location on Bay Street in 2016.

Steeber recently released a major update for Facades, an app that provides comprehensive information about Apple's retail stores around the world. Users can now explore the history and grand opening of any store, track multiple store visits, and more. The app is available for free on the App Store for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.