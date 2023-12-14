Best Buy Has Nearly Every Apple Watch Series 9 and SE at Record Low Prices With Christmas Delivery

by

Best Buy has introduced a new sale on Apple Watch models this week, with all-time low prices available on Apple Watch Series 9, as well as solid discounts on the Apple Watch SE.

apple watch series 9 candy canesNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All of these Apple Watches can be delivered before December 25 if ordered soon, thanks to Best Buy's free shipping options. You can also opt for in-store pick-up if a location near you has stock available for the Apple Watch you're looking to purchase.

Apple Watch Series 9

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, this model is on sale for $329.00, down from $399.00. This is a match of the previous all-time low price, and it's available in all five colors on Best Buy.

Additionally, Best Buy has all-time low prices on the 45mm GPS model and both cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 9, all at $70 off. These sales are available to all shoppers and do not require the My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $359.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm Cellular) for $429.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm Cellular) for $459.00

Apple Watch SE

Best Buy is taking $50 off nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE, starting at $199.00 for the 40mm GPS device. You'll also find both cellular models on sale in multiple colors, and all of these discounts represent record low prices for the Apple Watch SE.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $199.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $229.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm Cellular) for $249.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm Cellular) for $279.00

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Amazon is the place to buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now, with an all-time low price on the Indigo Alpine Loop model, priced at $699.00 with an on-page coupon. This device will not arrive before Christmas, unfortunately, but it's the best price we've ever seen on the Ultra 2.

If you need an Ultra 2 in time for the 25th, you'll find solid second-best prices on many other models on Amazon, priced at $729.99 with on-page coupons available. Most of these can still be delivered before the Christmas holiday if ordered soon.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $699.00 (Delivery After Christmas)

$69 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $729.99 (Delivery Before Christmas)

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

ios stolen device protection

iOS 17.3 Beta Adds New Stolen Device Protection Feature to iPhone

Tuesday December 12, 2023 10:20 am PST by
The first iOS 17.3 beta rolling out to developers today includes a new "Stolen Device Protection" feature that is designed to add an additional layer of security in the event someone has stolen your iPhone and also obtained the device's passcode. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen reported about instances of thieves spying on a victim's iPhone...
Read Full Article129 comments
New iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.2 With Journal App and More

Monday December 11, 2023 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, the second major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that came out in September. The new software comes over a month after Apple released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, updates that brought new AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music features. iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going...
Read Full Article154 comments
Apple TV 2022 Feature Blue

Apple Releases tvOS 17.2 With Revamped Apple TV App

Monday December 11, 2023 9:58 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 17.2, the second major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. tvOS 17.2 comes more than a month after tvOS 17.1, an update that expanded the availability of the Enhanced Dialogue feature. tvOS 17.2 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌...
Read Full Article49 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Rumored to Have These 12 New Features

Monday December 11, 2023 10:46 am PST by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still over nine months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of December 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

33 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 17.2

Tuesday December 12, 2023 1:57 am PST by
Apple has made available for download its major end-of-year iPhone software update, iOS 17.2, featuring a large number of features and changes that users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 33 new things that your iPhone can do once you've installed the update. Check Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update on your device to get downloading. 1. Help You Keep a Daily ...
Read Full Article153 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Back 1

iPhone 16 Early Prototypes: What Apple's Next-Generation iPhone Will Look Like

Tuesday December 12, 2023 3:07 pm PST by
With the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple introduced design changes like a curved frame and a frosted glass back. Information acquired by MacRumors suggests that Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 will build on these updates with modifications to the buttons and the camera layout. We have details on early pre-production designs for the iPhone 16, including a look at the variants and hardware...
Read Full Article152 comments
CarPlay Phone Call

GM Says It's Nixing CarPlay to Make Drivers Safer

Tuesday December 12, 2023 1:47 pm PST by
Earlier this year, General Motors (GM) announced plans to phase out Apple's CarPlay and Android Auto in its future electric vehicles, with the company instead relying on an infotainment system co-developed with Google. This has not been a popular decision with iPhone users, and today, GM provided some additional insight into the decision in a discussion with MotorTrend. According to Tim...
Read Full Article470 comments
macos sonoma feature purple green

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.2 With Enhanced AutoFill, New Widgets, Apple Music Updates and More

Monday December 11, 2023 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.2, the second major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that initially came out in late September. macOS Sonoma 14.2 comes six weeks after the launch of macOS Sonoma 14.1. The ‌‌macOS Sonoma 14.2‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS 13.6.3...
Read Full Article83 comments