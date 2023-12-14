Best Buy Has Nearly Every Apple Watch Series 9 and SE at Record Low Prices With Christmas Delivery

Best Buy has introduced a new sale on Apple Watch models this week, with all-time low prices available on Apple Watch Series 9, as well as solid discounts on the Apple Watch SE.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All of these Apple Watches can be delivered before December 25 if ordered soon, thanks to Best Buy's free shipping options. You can also opt for in-store pick-up if a location near you has stock available for the Apple Watch you're looking to purchase.



Apple Watch Series 9

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, this model is on sale for $329.00, down from $399.00. This is a match of the previous all-time low price, and it's available in all five colors on Best Buy.

Additionally, Best Buy has all-time low prices on the 45mm GPS model and both cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 9, all at $70 off. These sales are available to all shoppers and do not require the My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

Apple Watch SE

Best Buy is taking $50 off nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE, starting at $199.00 for the 40mm GPS device. You'll also find both cellular models on sale in multiple colors, and all of these discounts represent record low prices for the Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Amazon is the place to buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now, with an all-time low price on the Indigo Alpine Loop model, priced at $699.00 with an on-page coupon. This device will not arrive before Christmas, unfortunately, but it's the best price we've ever seen on the Ultra 2.

If you need an Ultra 2 in time for the 25th, you'll find solid second-best prices on many other models on Amazon, priced at $729.99 with on-page coupons available. Most of these can still be delivered before the Christmas holiday if ordered soon.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.