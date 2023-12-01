Get Apple's M2 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro for Record Low Prices

Best Buy is discounting a collection of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models to all-time low prices today. We're tracking these deals below in addition to great discounts on the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Watch Ultra 1.



MacBook Air

Starting with the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, Best Buy has the 256GB model for $899.00 in Starlight, down from $1,099.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever seen on this model, and right now it's only available in one color.

For more storage, you can get the 512GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,179.00, down from $1,399.00. This is just about $30 away from the all-time low price, and it's available in all four colors on Best Buy.

Moving to the 15-inch models, Best Buy has the 256GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00. All four colors are available at this price, which is a solid second-best price.

Finally for MacBook Airs, the 512GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to $1,299.00, from $1,499.00. Both this model and the 256GB MacBook Air are just about $50 off from their all-time low prices and still solid second-best options.

MacBook Pro

There's only one MacBook Pro model on sale right now at an all-time low price: the 1TB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. This model is on sale for $1,599.00 on Best Buy and Amazon, down from $1,799.00. If you have My Best Buy Plus/Total, you can get an additional $50 off and knock the notebook down to $1,549.00, a new record low price.

Apple Watch Ultra 1

In another sale, Best Buy is discounting nearly every model of the first generation Apple Watch Ultra. You can get many of these wearables for $639.00, down from $799.00, while a few other models are on sale for a slightly higher price of $659.00.

This beats the best sale seen on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 by about $100, so if you're willing to adopt a previous generation model it's the best way to save the most amount of money. You'll find Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band models all on sale right now.

Accessories

