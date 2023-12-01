Get Apple's M2 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro for Record Low Prices

by

Best Buy is discounting a collection of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models to all-time low prices today. We're tracking these deals below in addition to great discounts on the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Watch Ultra 1.

MacBook Air

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, Best Buy has the 256GB model for $899.00 in Starlight, down from $1,099.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever seen on this model, and right now it's only available in one color.

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $899.00

For more storage, you can get the 512GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,179.00, down from $1,399.00. This is just about $30 away from the all-time low price, and it's available in all four colors on Best Buy.

$220 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,179.00

Moving to the 15-inch models, Best Buy has the 256GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00. All four colors are available at this price, which is a solid second-best price.

$200 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00

Finally for MacBook Airs, the 512GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to $1,299.00, from $1,499.00. Both this model and the 256GB MacBook Air are just about $50 off from their all-time low prices and still solid second-best options.

$200 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,299.00

MacBook Pro

14in macbook pro green

There's only one MacBook Pro model on sale right now at an all-time low price: the 1TB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. This model is on sale for $1,599.00 on Best Buy and Amazon, down from $1,799.00. If you have My Best Buy Plus/Total, you can get an additional $50 off and knock the notebook down to $1,549.00, a new record low price.

$200 OFF
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (1TB) for $1,599.00

Apple Watch Ultra 1

In another sale, Best Buy is discounting nearly every model of the first generation Apple Watch Ultra. You can get many of these wearables for $639.00, down from $799.00, while a few other models are on sale for a slightly higher price of $659.00.

$160 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 1 for $639.00

This beats the best sale seen on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 by about $100, so if you're willing to adopt a previous generation model it's the best way to save the most amount of money. You'll find Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band models all on sale right now.

Accessories

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Top Rated Comments

pmasters Avatar
pmasters
29 minutes ago at 07:31 am
8GB on the Macbook Pro is a joke. That is a horrible deal considering jumping up to 18GB RAM adds another $800.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

