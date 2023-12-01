Anker's Cyber Week Sale Enters Final Days With Up to 60% Off Sitewide

Anker's Black Friday/Cyber Week event is entering its final days this weekend, and it's still offering up to 60 percent off sitewide. There are also a few "mystery boxes" that can include hundreds of dollars in savings, if you're willing to risk not knowing what you're buying ahead of time. All of these sales will end on December 3.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of the base sale, there are plenty of great accessories that you can buy to take advantage of the savings. A new highlight is the Anker Prime 240W GaN 4-Port Desktop Charger for $139.99, down from $199.99. If you just want a portable battery with a smart display, the PowerCore 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display is at $91.99, down from $159.99.

At the bottom of the sale page, Anker also has a few blind boxes on sale, priced at $19.99 (up to $219.99 in value) and at $29.99 (up to $219.99 in value). These mystery boxes include one Anker accessory, but you won't know what you're getting until they arrive. All items in the $19.99 box are worth at least $29.99, and all items in the $29.99 box are worth at least $49.99, so no matter what you'll be getting a deal.

All mystery box items are non-returnable (with the exception of quality issues). These could net you a huge discount with a collection of solid stocking stuffers for the holidays, if you're willing to take the blind box risk.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.