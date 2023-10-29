Apple Sends Out Gift Boxes With AirPods Max and 'Sweet and Spooky' Snacks to Promote Mac Event

by

Apple has sent out Halloween-themed gift boxes to some influencers for them to enjoy while watching Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" Mac-focused event on Monday night.

gift box apple
The gift boxes include a pair of AirPods Max headphones, an Apple cap, and a selection of "sweet and spooky" snacks and drinks.

As shared by influencer Lamarr Wilson, the boxes also include an invite which reads:

It's almost Halloween and Apple has some treats in store for you.

On the evening of October 30th, we'll unveil something special and invite you to join the online watch party.

To make your viewing experience a bit more "spatial," we hope you'll enjoy immersive listening with AirPods Max, along with a few sweet and spooky snacks.

Hints suggest the event will be all about the Mac, and the company is expected to refresh several Macs in the lineup with new high-performance (or "Scary Fast") M3 chips, including the 24-inch iMac and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

gift box apple 2
That said, given the unusual late timing of the event at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, not to mention the confusion surrounding the Mac lineup right now, this is one of the more mysterious events Apple has promoted in recent years, so we could well be in for some surprises.

Apple plans to stream the October 30 event live on its website, on YouTube, and through the Apple TV app. For those unable to watch, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage on MacRumors.com and the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

Top Rated Comments

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
42 minutes ago at 02:19 am
Apple sends out gift boxes to people who can afford to get the products in the gift boxes so they continue to tell everyone on YouTube what they want people to hear. Fixed it for you.

I do wonder if those AirPods Max have usb c?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NEPOBABY Avatar
NEPOBABY
40 minutes ago at 02:20 am
For Halloween we were also gifted lots of scary bugs in Sonoma 14.1.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
timmyh Avatar
timmyh
40 minutes ago at 02:21 am

I do wonder if those AirPods Max have usb c?
If you watch the video, he mentions they have a Lightning port.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SethBoy Avatar
SethBoy
40 minutes ago at 02:21 am
That’s one way to clear out the Lightning stock
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iPhoneUSRx Avatar
iPhoneUSRx
35 minutes ago at 02:25 am
Influencers makes want to do the opposite. They’re worse than humans that sells their body for money and mask it as selling love. Influencers are so weak minded that a heavy drug abuser seems like a wise man in comparison.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
22 minutes ago at 02:39 am

Lovely gesture for the rich! I’m minded to wait until any of the British based ones say anything positive and then report them to the Advertising Standards Authority for not labelling it as an #ad.

Infact I’m going to.

We got tough laws here in the UK about things like this :)
What makes you think these influencers are rich?

Some influencers are but the majority aren't.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

