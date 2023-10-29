Apple Sends Out Gift Boxes With AirPods Max and 'Sweet and Spooky' Snacks to Promote Mac Event

It's almost Halloween and Apple has some treats in store for you.
On the evening of October 30th, we'll unveil something special and invite you to join the online watch party.
To make your viewing experience a bit more "spatial," we hope you'll enjoy immersive listening with AirPods Max, along with a few sweet and spooky snacks.
Hints suggest the event will be all about the Mac, and the company is expected to refresh several Macs in the lineup with new high-performance (or "Scary Fast") M3 chips, including the 24-inch iMac and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.
That said, given the unusual late timing of the event at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, not to mention the confusion surrounding the Mac lineup right now, this is one of the more mysterious events Apple has promoted in recent years, so we could well be in for some surprises.
Apple is actively developing new 12-inch and 13-inch MacBook models for sale at a planned price point of around $700 or less, claims a rumor out of Korea. According to the operator of news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog, supply chain sources have "consistently" seen evidence that Apple has low-cost MacBooks in two different sizes in ongoing development. The account's...
Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming iOS 17.2 update, and it adds a whole slew of features. You can now access the Journal app that Apple has been working on, and share playlists with friends so they can add songs. iOS 17.2 is limited to developers right now, but it should soon be coming to public beta testers. We're expecting to see iOS 17.2 released to the public around...
Apple is expected to announce an updated Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac at its "Scary Fast" event on Monday, October 30. The accessories are expected to be equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning for charging. The accessories will likely be unveiled alongside an updated 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip, which is also rumored to be announced at the event....
Apple today announced its second fall event of 2023, with the online event set to be held on Monday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple's October event will be about the Mac, and the company is expected to refresh several Macs in the lineup. Apple's Events website features an Apple logo on a black background that morphs into the Mac Finder icon, confirming the event's Mac focus. As ...
Apple yesterday announced that it will be holding an online event on Monday, October 30 starting at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and there are several reasons to believe that gaming on the Mac will be one of the major focuses of the event. Below, we have recapped Apple's recent gaming-related efforts on the Mac and other clues heading into the event next week. Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing...
Apple in the tvOS 17.2 beta has updated its Apple TV app, making it easier to navigate and find content to watch. There is a dedicated sidebar that houses content from different apps and streaming services, including Apple TV+. The sidebar has dedicated sections for Search, Watch Now, Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass, Sports, the Store, and the Library. In a separate "Channels and Apps" area,...
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.1, the first major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that initially came out in late September. The macOS Sonoma 14.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS 13.6.1 and macOS 12.7.1 updates for older machines. With macOS Sonoma 14.1,...
