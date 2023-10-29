Apple Sends Out Gift Boxes With AirPods Max and 'Sweet and Spooky' Snacks to Promote Mac Event

Apple has sent out Halloween-themed gift boxes to some influencers for them to enjoy while watching Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" Mac-focused event on Monday night.



The gift boxes include a pair of AirPods Max headphones, an Apple cap, and a selection of "sweet and spooky" snacks and drinks.

As shared by influencer Lamarr Wilson, the boxes also include an invite which reads:



It's almost Halloween and Apple has some treats in store for you. On the evening of October 30th, we'll unveil something special and invite you to join the online watch party. To make your viewing experience a bit more "spatial," we hope you'll enjoy immersive listening with AirPods Max, along with a few sweet and spooky snacks.

Hints suggest the event will be all about the Mac, and the company is expected to refresh several Macs in the lineup with new high-performance (or "Scary Fast") M3 chips, including the 24-inch iMac and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.



That said, given the unusual late timing of the event at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, not to mention the confusion surrounding the Mac lineup right now, this is one of the more mysterious events Apple has promoted in recent years, so we could well be in for some surprises.

Apple plans to stream the October 30 event live on its website, on YouTube, and through the Apple TV app. For those unable to watch, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage on MacRumors.com and the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.