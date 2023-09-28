Deals: Take Up to $300 Off the 14-Inch MacBook Pro With All-Time Low Prices Starting at $1,749

B&H Photo today has all-time low prices on a few models of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, with as much as $300 off these notebooks. All three MacBook Pro devices on sale include free two-day shipping, and B&H Photo notes that these sale prices will end later tonight.

Starting with the 10-Core M2 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00. Both the Silver and Space Gray are on sale at this price, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

B&H Photo also has the 12-Core M2 Pro/1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is only available in Space Gray, and it's another match of a record low price on the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Lastly, you can get the 12-Core M2 Max/1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $2,799.00, down from $3,099.00. This model is again only available in Space Gray, and at $300 off it's an all-time low price. As of writing, all of these discounts can only be found on B&H Photo.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.