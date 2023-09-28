Deals: Take Up to $300 Off the 14-Inch MacBook Pro With All-Time Low Prices Starting at $1,749
B&H Photo today has all-time low prices on a few models of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, with as much as $300 off these notebooks. All three MacBook Pro devices on sale include free two-day shipping, and B&H Photo notes that these sale prices will end later tonight.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 10-Core M2 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00. Both the Silver and Space Gray are on sale at this price, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.
B&H Photo also has the 12-Core M2 Pro/1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is only available in Space Gray, and it's another match of a record low price on the 14-inch MacBook Pro.
Lastly, you can get the 12-Core M2 Max/1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $2,799.00, down from $3,099.00. This model is again only available in Space Gray, and at $300 off it's an all-time low price. As of writing, all of these discounts can only be found on B&H Photo.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 updates, with the software coming five days after the releases of iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1. Today's iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 updates arrive as build 21A351 and can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Note that iOS 17.0.2 was previously made available for iPhone...
Apple previously announced that macOS Sonoma will be released this Tuesday, September 26. The free software update includes many new features and changes for the Mac, including the five that we have highlighted below. In addition to these five features, we have shared the full release notes for macOS Sonoma below for a complete overview of everything new. Desktop Widgets macOS Sonoma...
Complaints about heat issues with the iPhone 15 Pro models are not related to TSMC's 3-nanometer node that was used for the A17 Pro chip, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that overheating could be caused by "compromises made in the thermal system design" that allowed Apple to cut down on the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro models. Kuo says that the reduced heat...
The iPhone 16 series is expected to gain an additional capacitive button, known internally as the "Capture Button." Codenamed "Project Nova," the button is likely to be one of the main selling points of the iPhone 16 lineup, assuming it gets past the initial testing phase. The Capture Button is located on the same side as the Power button, only positioned slightly lower - where the mmWave cutout...
Apple could be preparing to release a seventh-generation iPad mini before the end of the year, based on a new report by DigiTimes. In an article discussing stagnating global tablet demand in the second half of 2023, the Taiwan-based outlet forecasts an uptick in Apple's share of the market owing to orders for a "small-size" iPad in the fourth quarter. From the report (see bold): In the...
Apple today released macOS 14 Sonoma, the newest version of the operating system that runs on the Mac. macOS Sonoma has been in beta testing for several months, and it is compatible with the 2019 and later iMac, the iMac Pro, the 2018 and later Mac mini, the 2018 and later MacBook Pro, the 2019 and later Mac Pro, and the Mac Studio. The macOS Sonoma update can be downloaded for free on...