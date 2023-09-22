Baldur's Gate 3 Now Available on Mac

Popular new roleplaying game Baldur's Gate 3 is available to play on the Mac starting today. The title can be downloaded through the Steam platform and it is playable on Apple silicon Macs.

The game's minimum requirements include the M1 processor and 8GB RAM, but the recommended requirements suggest an M1 Pro or better Apple silicon chip and at least 16GB RAM. With the ‌M1‌ chip, the game can be run on low to medium settings, but the recommended requirements support high or ultra settings.

Baldur's Gate 3 was initially released on Windows in August, and it is the third game in the Baldur's Gate series. Players can choose one of six pre-made characters or create a custom character to play. The game is set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, and it uses turn-based combat.

There are 12 classes and 11 races to choose from, along with options to play solo or online with up to four people.



Gather your party and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a mind flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil.

Baldur's Gate 3 has received almost universally positive reviews, and it is available from Steam for $60.