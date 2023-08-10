Deals: Amazon Takes Up to $300 Off 2023 MacBook Pros With Multiple Record Low Prices

Amazon today has a few deals on the 2023 MacBook Pro lineup, including all-time low prices on 14-inch and 16-inch models.

14-Inch

The best deal this week on the 14-inch MacBook Pro can be found on the 12-core M2 Pro/1TB model at Amazon, priced at $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this model, and it has an estimated delivery date of August 14 through the 21.

Amazon also has the 10-core M2 Pro/512GB model for $1,749.99, down from $1,999.00, but there is a shipping caveat for this notebook. Both colors are delayed into September as of writing, with the earliest delivery date set for September 8.

This is an all-time low price, so if you've been waiting for a discount, and don't mind waiting a little bit longer, it could be a good idea to lock in this deal today. Right now, only Amazon has the sale.



16-Inch

Moving to the larger notebooks, Amazon has the 12-core M2 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,249.00 in both colors, down from $2,499.00. This one is also facing dwindling stock, so be sure to place your order soon if you're interested. B&H Photo is matching this deal, which is an all-time low price.

Lastly, the 12-core M2 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,449.00, down from $2,699.00. This one is only available in Silver and Amazon has an estimated delivery date of August 16. B&H Photo is matching this deal, which is a record low price.

