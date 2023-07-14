Best Apple Deals of the Week: 9th Gen iPad and M1 MacBook Air Hit Record Low Prices, Alongside Sales on AirTag and AirPods Pro 2

With Prime Day now over, some of the summer's best deals have expired. However, there are plenty that remain available to purchase on Amazon, and we're recapping all of these sales below, including savings on iPad, AirPods Pro 2, MacBook Air, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



9th Gen iPad

What's the deal? Take up to $89 off iPad

Take up to $89 off iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

One of the week's most consistent deals has been on the 9th generation iPad, which is down to just $249.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi, from $329.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $389.99, down from $479.00.



AirPods Pro 2

What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Pro 2

Take $50 off AirPods Pro 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Of course, AirPods were a hot deal during Prime Day and you can still get the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00, down from $249.00.



M1 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $249 off M1 MacBook Air

Take $249 off M1 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

The best MacBook deal of the week was on the 256GB M1 MacBook Air, which hit $749.99, down from $999.00. This was a new all-time low price for the notebook, and it's still available in all three colors on Amazon.



Anker

There are also still quite a few Anker and Eufy accessories on sale as the week comes to an end, including Eufy's SmartTrack Card and Anker's PowerCore portable charger.

Bluetooth Trackers

Cables and Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Hubs and Charging Stations

Apple Pencil 2

What's the deal? Take $40 off Apple Pencil 2

Take $40 off Apple Pencil 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

The Apple Pencil 2 dropped to $89.00 earlier in the week and remains on sale at this price today, which is $40 in savings and one of the best prices of the year so far.



AirTag 4-Pack

What's the deal? Take $10 off AirTag 4-Pack

Take $10 off AirTag 4-Pack Where can I get it? Amazon

Lastly, Apple's AirTag 4-Pack is on sale for $88.99 today, down from $99.00. This is a bit cheaper than the last time we shared the deal earlier in the week.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.