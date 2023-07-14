Best Apple Deals of the Week: 9th Gen iPad and M1 MacBook Air Hit Record Low Prices, Alongside Sales on AirTag and AirPods Pro 2

by

With Prime Day now over, some of the summer's best deals have expired. However, there are plenty that remain available to purchase on Amazon, and we're recapping all of these sales below, including savings on iPad, AirPods Pro 2, MacBook Air, and more.

9th Gen iPad

purple ipad

  • What's the deal? Take up to $89 off iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$79 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.99

$89 OFF
9th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $389.99

One of the week's most consistent deals has been on the 9th generation iPad, which is down to just $249.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi, from $329.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $389.99, down from $479.00.

AirPods Pro 2

airpods purple

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Pro 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00

Of course, AirPods were a hot deal during Prime Day and you can still get the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00, down from $249.00.

M1 MacBook Air

macbook air purple

  • What's the deal? Take $249 off M1 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$249 OFF
M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

The best MacBook deal of the week was on the 256GB M1 MacBook Air, which hit $749.99, down from $999.00. This was a new all-time low price for the notebook, and it's still available in all three colors on Amazon.

Anker

There are also still quite a few Anker and Eufy accessories on sale as the week comes to an end, including Eufy's SmartTrack Card and Anker's PowerCore portable charger.

anker purple

Bluetooth Trackers

Cables and Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Hubs and Charging Stations

Apple Pencil 2

apple pencil purple

  • What's the deal? Take $40 off Apple Pencil 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00

The Apple Pencil 2 dropped to $89.00 earlier in the week and remains on sale at this price today, which is $40 in savings and one of the best prices of the year so far.

AirTag 4-Pack

airtag purple

  • What's the deal? Take $10 off AirTag 4-Pack
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$10 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $88.99

Lastly, Apple's AirTag 4-Pack is on sale for $88.99 today, down from $99.00. This is a bit cheaper than the last time we shared the deal earlier in the week.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

