Deals: Amazon Expands M1 iMac Sale to Include More Colors at $999.99 Price Tag ($499 Off)

Earlier in the week, we tracked a new all-time low price on Apple's 8-Core GPU, 256GB M1 iMac, and now today Amazon has introduced more colors of this computer on sale. You can get four colors now at $999.99, down from $1,499.00, which is a massive $499 discount on the 24-inch iMac.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Colors on sale include Yellow, Purple, Orange, and Pink. Shipping estimates have slipped into the middle of May with the fastest options, and as far into early June for some. This is quite a discount, so we recommend getting your order in as soon as possible if you're interested; these have been known to disappear quickly.

With this discount, the 8-Core/256GB model is now cheaper than the entry-level 7-Core/256GB model, which has only ever reached as low as $1,099.00 in previous sales. The M1 iMac first launched two years ago in April 2021, and it features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, M1 chip, Touch ID keyboard, and more.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.