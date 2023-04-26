Amazon Discontinuing 'Halo' Health and Fitness Wristband

Amazon is discontinuing its line of "Halo" health and fitness bands, Amazon announced today (via Bloomberg). The first Halo band was introduced in August 2020, and it was positioned as a low-cost competitor to the Apple Watch.



The Halo wristband had no watch face, instead offering a sensor wrist worn sensor module with an accelerometer, temperature sensor, heart rate monitor, two microphones, and an LED indicator light. It was used alongside an app that displayed the health data collected from the band.

Priced at $99, the band had no GPS, WiFi, cellular connectivity, or Alexa integration, and some features were locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. Amazon included a 3D body scan feature and a feature for analyzing speech, both of which were criticized for their invasiveness. The scanning function asked users to change into minimal clothing to let their smartphone camera see their body, while the tone readings used the always-on microphones.



Amazon eventually expanded to the Halo View, Halo Band, Halo Rise, and accessories, all of which are being discontinued.

The Amazon Halo line will no longer be supported as of July 31, 2023, and Amazon is refunding all customer purchases and subscriptions that were made in the preceding 12 months. Amazon is informing customers about the upcoming discontinuation via email.

Halo customers will need to download any data that they want to keep from the app by August 1, 2023.