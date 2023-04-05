Apple Pay Promo Offers Free McNuggets With Minimum $1 Purchase

Now through April 11, iPhone users can get six Chicken McNuggets for free when they make a minimum $1 purchase in the McDonald's app with Apple Pay. The limited-time offer is available at participating McDonald's restaurants in the United States.



The offer can be redeemed via the "Deals" section of the McDonald's app, and opting into MyMcDonald's Rewards is required.

The full terms of the offer:

Offer valid through April 11, 2023, or while supplies last at participating U.S. McDonald's. Must select offer from 'Deals' section of mobile app. Limit one per customer. Excludes tax. Must opt into MyMcDonald's Rewards.

Apple Pay promos like this one are periodically emailed to some iPhone users in the U.S., offering various perks and discounts from popular brands.