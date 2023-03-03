Deals: Amazon Discounts MagSafe Charger and Battery Pack, While Apple Pencil 2 Drops to $89

Amazon also has the MagSafe Battery Pack for $79.00, down from $99.00. This is another second-best price on Amazon, but it's one of the first times we've tracked a deal on the accessory in 2023 and still a good sale at $20 off.
Lastly, the Apple Pencil 2 has returned to $89.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00. This one is an all-time low price on the stylus accessory, and Amazon is estimating a delivery date for as soon as March 6.
Apple's iPhone 15 series will officially only support USB-C accessories that have been certified by Apple's own Made for iPhone (MFi) program, potentially limiting the functionality of accessories not approved by Apple, an established leaker has now claimed.
Since being introduced in 2012, first-party and MFi-certified Lightning ports and connectors have contained a small integrated circuit...
Apple has restarted development of a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch OLED display and an Apple-designed 5G chip, according to the latest information shared by reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This reversal comes nearly two months after Kuo said Apple had abandoned its plans to release a new iPhone SE in 2024.
In a series of tweets today, Kuo said the new iPhone SE will be...
Microsoft today announced that it is adding iPhone support to its Phone Link app on Windows 11. The app allows iPhone users to make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and view an iPhone's notifications directly on a PC.
Notably, the app brings limited iMessage functionality to Windows. After pairing an iPhone with a PC via Bluetooth and granting some permissions on the...
Apple today announced increased trade-in values for a limited number of older iPhone models in an effort to encourage customers to upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup.
Trade-in values have gone up for the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 7 Plus, with the new pricing listed below. iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $600 (vs. $570) iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $500 (vs. $470) iPhone 13: Up to ...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models may spark a "replacement demand" among owners of older iPhones, due to the significant improvements enabled by the A17 processor, Apple's first iPhone chip based on TSMC's first-generation 3-nanometer process. That's according to suppliers involved in Apple's iPhone supply chain. Quoting from the latest DigiTimes industry report:
TSMC's N3E (3nm...
Apple is closing its Northlake Mall location in Charlotte, North Carolina, after multiple shootings in the area, according to a report from Bloomberg. Employees were informed that the location would be shutting down immediately, even though it was open on Wednesday morning.
Apple's website for Northlake Mall store now says that the store will be permanently closing on Wednesday, March 1 at...
Apple today released the second beta of iOS 16.4 to developers, and while not as feature rich as the first beta, there are a couple notable additions in beta two worth knowing about.
Apple Books Page Turning Animation
With the launch of iOS 16, Apple tweaked Apple Books to eliminate the traditional page turning animation that had been used since the early days of the app, a move that upset...
Apple is still on track to switch to under-display Face ID technology next year that will provide more usable display area on iPhone 16 Pro models, claims a new report out of Korea.
Apple is set to transition to under-screen Face ID on iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024, followed by under-screen Face ID and an under-screen front camera on iPhone 18 Pro models in 2026, according to respected...
