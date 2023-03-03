Deals: Amazon Discounts MagSafe Charger and Battery Pack, While Apple Pencil 2 Drops to $89

We're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's MagSafe charging accessories, as well as an all-time low price on the Apple Pencil 2, today on Amazon.

Starting with the MagSafe Charger, this accessory is on sale for $31.00, down from $39.00. This is about $4 higher than the all-time low price on the charger, making it a solid second-best price.

Amazon also has the MagSafe Battery Pack for $79.00, down from $99.00. This is another second-best price on Amazon, but it's one of the first times we've tracked a deal on the accessory in 2023 and still a good sale at $20 off.

Lastly, the Apple Pencil 2 has returned to $89.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00. This one is an all-time low price on the stylus accessory, and Amazon is estimating a delivery date for as soon as March 6.

