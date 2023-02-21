Apple Releases 'Car Keys Tests' App for Licensed MFi Developers
Apple has released a testing app for vehicle manufacturers who are working on integrating its digital Car Keys software (via 9to5Mac).
Apple's digital car key feature allows users to unlock and start a compatible vehicle by bringing an iPhone or Apple Watch near the driver-side door. The car keys are stored in the Wallet app, just like a credit card. The feature is currently limited to select BMW, Kia, and Genesis vehicles.
Called "Car Keys Tests," the new app allows licensed MFi developers to test and validate their own integration of the digital car keys technology, which Apple announced in July 2022.
Apple describes the developer tool in the following way:
For use by MFi Licensees only. Use the Car Keys Tests app to test and validate connection, performance, and other key requirements for the certification process of the vehicles you develop that incorporate Apple digital car keys technology.
"Car Keys Tests" isn't listed on the App Store, but there is a direct link to view and download the app. However, only developers with MFi licenses will be able to get past the login screen.
Popular Stories
Starting with the iOS 16.4 beta, the iPhone has a new "Beta Updates" menu in the Settings app under General → Software Update. This menu will allow members of Apple's Developer Program to enable iOS developer betas directly on an iPhone, without needing to install a configuration profile from the Apple Developer website.
The menu will only appear if a user's iPhone is signed into the same...
Apple has been slowly rolling out a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed to...
Apple this week released the first beta of iOS 16.4 with a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April.
Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more.
1. New...
AirTag competitor Tile today announced a new Anti-Theft Mode for Tile tracking devices, which is designed to make Tile accessories undetectable by the anti-stalking Scan and Secure feature.
Scan and Secure is a security measure that Tile implemented in order to allow iPhone and Android users to scan for and detect nearby Tile devices to keep them from being used for stalking purposes....
This year's iPhone 15 Pro models will feature an all-new "buttonless design" thanks to additional Taptic Engines inside the device, according to recent reports.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to report that the volume and power buttons on this year's two high-end iPhone models will adopt a solid-state design, similar to the iPhone 7's home button, replacing a mechanical button design...
Apple today seeded the first beta of upcoming iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 updates to public beta testers, opening the beta testing process up to the general public. Today's betas come one day after Apple provided the betas to developers.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can download the iOS ...
Apple news and rumors continue to fly about, with this week seeing fresh reports about the iPhone 15 lineup, a rumored 15-inch MacBook Air, and Apple's AR/VR headset.
This week also saw the release of iOS 16.3.1 with some bug fixes and security updates, while Apple started a new round of beta testing with iOS 16.4 and associated releases with some significant changes, so read on below for...
While many Apple Stores in the U.S. offer two-hour delivery of in-stock products for $9, customers should beware of potential theft and subsequent refund difficulties when considering this option, based on online complaints over the years.
The latest cautionary tale was shared this week by a Reddit user in California, who claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Apple Watch Ultra they ordered...