Deals: All-Time Low Prices Hit M2 iPad Pro On Amazon With $200 Off Select Models

Today on Amazon we're tracking a couple of discounts on Apple's M2 iPad Pro, with as much as $200 off select tablets. These deals mainly focus on the models with higher storage of 1TB and above. Across the board, all of the deals shared below are all-time low prices on the 2022 iPad Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



11-Inch iPad Pro

Starting with the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, you can get three models at a discount this week on Amazon. There's only one Wi-Fi model at a notable discount, and it's the 2TB Wi-Fi model for $1,699.00, down from $1,899.00.

If you want cellular, you can get the 1TB cellular tablet for $1,499.00, down from $1,699.00. The 2TB cellular model is discounted to $1,899.00, down from $2,099.00. All three of these sales represent all-time low prices on the 11-inch iPad Pro.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

For the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, there are four models seeing all-time low prices right now on Amazon. You can get the 1TB Wi-Fi tablet for $1,599.00, down from $1,799.00; and the 2TB Wi-Fi tablet for $1,999.00, down from $2,199.00.

For cellular devices, Amazon has the 1TB cellular model for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00. You can also get the 2TB cellular model for $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.