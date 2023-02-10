Deals: Satechi Launches New 20% Off Sitewide Sale in Support of Earthquake Relief

Satechi is offering 20 percent off sitewide this week, marking a great chance to save on the company's best accessories. In order to get the discount, you can shop on Satechi's website and then enter the code DONATE at checkout. Satechi will be contributing 10 percent of website sales during this event to the Turkiye Earthquake Relief Fund.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Satechi is known for its wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, keyboards, cables, and other accessories, many of which are compatible with Apple products like the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iMac, and iPhone. We've collected a few examples of the accessories you can buy during this sale below, but remember that the code DONATE will work sitewide through February 17.



The sale will end in one week, so browse Satechi's website soon if you're interested in using the coupon code before it expires. Additionally, be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.